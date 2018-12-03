Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

$1.3bn tax assessment: Absence of judge stalls MTN vs AGF suit

$1.3bn tax assessment: Absence of judge stalls MTN vs AGF suit

Hearing of pending applications in the suit could not hold on Monday before a Federal High Court in Lagos as earlier scheduled because Aneke was away on an official duty.

  • Published:
A customer leaves an MTN shop in Johannesburg April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko play $1.3bn tax assessment: Absence of judge stalls MTN vs AGF suit

Absence of Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on Monday stalled hearing of a suit by MTN Nigeria against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) challenging the legality of N242 billion and 1.3 billion dollars import duties and withholding tax assessment.

Hearing of pending applications in the suit could not hold on Monday before a Federal High Court in Lagos as earlier scheduled because Aneke was away on an official duty.

The court consequently adjourned the hearing until Feb. 7, 2019.

Counsel to both parties had, at the last adjourned date, on Nov. 8, informed the court of the applications.

Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) was the lead counsel to MTN, while Mr T.A Gazali, a Chief State Counsel from the Federal Ministry of Justice, represented the AGF.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MTN instituted the suit by a writ dated Sept.10, challenging the legality of the AGF’s assessment of its import duties, withholding of tax and value added tax in the sums of N242 billion and 1.3 billion dollars.

In the suit, MTN claims that a revenue assets investigation allegedly carried out by the Federal Government on MTN for the period of 2007 – 2017 violates Section 36 of the Constitution.

It also claims that the government’s decision conveyed through the office of the AGF, by a letter dated Aug. 20, contravenes the provisions of the section.

The telecoms company seeks a declaration that the defendant (AGF) acted in excess of his powers by allegedly directing, through a letter dated May 10, an assessment, which MTN claims, usurped the powers of the Nigerian Customs Service to demand import duties.

MTN also alleges, among other things, that the AGF usurped the powers of the Federal Inland Revenue Service to audit and demand remittance of withholding tax and value added tax.

It seeks a court order vacating the AGF’s letter dated Aug. 20, demanding N242 billion and 1.3 billion dollars from MTN.

The telecoms company seeks to claim N3 billion against AGF as general damages, exemplary damages and legal costs.

However, in a preliminary objection, the AGF argued that the plaintiff (MTN) instituted the suit in disregard to Section 2 of the Public Officers Protection Act – which provides that any action against a public officer must be made within three months from commencement of cause of action.

AGF argued that plaintiff’’s failure to begin the suit as stipulated by law robs the court of its jurisdiction to entertain the case.

NAN reports that MTN also filed a related suit before another Federal High Court in Lagos against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over alleged 8.1 billion dollars repatriated funds.

It is seeking an injunction to restrain the CBN from taking further actions to reclaim the money.

The CBN had alleged that the telecoms firm improperly repatriated dividends, and requested it returns 8.1 billion dollars to its coffers.

The case involving CBN will be heard before Justice Saliu Saidu on Dec. 4. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Atiku 'gets' US visa after 13-years, jets out of Nigeriabullet
2 Buhari reacts to claims that he is a clonebullet
3 4 Ways Buhari responded to those who call him Jubril from Sudanbullet

Related Articles

Politics Nigerian lawyer, Femi Falana, says $8.1 billion fine on MTN will correct financial anomalies
Finance South Africa's economy at risk over MTN Nigeria $10.1 billion dispute
Finance Nigeria's Diamond Bank in talks with new investors to recapitalise amid directors' resignations
MTN seeking 'solution' to $8.1bn fine dispute with Central Bank
Tech MTN confirms talks with Nigerian authority over $8.1 billion demand
Politics Nigeria is planning to establish mobile courts to jail currency hawkers
Finance Nigeria's central bank may reduce MTN's $8.1 billion repatriation demand
Politics The Nigerian government is reportedly planning to cut down MTN’s fine to $800 million from $8.1 billion
Business CBN pumps $210 million into forex market to support naira
Finance Nigeria's central bank injects $210 million into forex market to support naira

Local

President Buhari condoles with US on passing of George Bush
President Buhari condoles with US on passing of George Bush
Lai Mohammed rubbishes rumour that Buhari is Jubril from Sudan
Jubril from Sudan: Oyedepo casts doubt over Buhari's real identity
All you should know about Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line
Warri-Itakpe test run train service suspended
Man commits suicide on FCT railway track
X
Advertisement