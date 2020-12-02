Sadiq said that those promoted comprised 566 Sergeants promoted to the rank of Inspectors, 313 Corporals promoted to the rank of Sergeants, and 195 Constables promoted to the rank of Corporals.

“The event trails the recent promotion of 82,779 personnel of the Nigeria Police Force by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Adamu.

“The Commissioner of Police, on behalf of the IGP, congratulates those promoted and urged them to effectively utilize their elevation,” he said.

Decorating the officers, Kaoje charged them to see their promotion as a mark of additional responsibilities and enjoined them to carry out their duties professionally and diligently, in order to curb crimes and other emerging security challenges in the State.

In a related development, the CP earlier received the State Director of DSS, Mr. Sani Muhammad, on a visit to foster cooperation, understanding and synergy with the Police Command.

The Commissioner reassured of the Command’s commitment to effectively synergize with the DSS for effective service delivery in the state.