Binance saga: Fresh twist as lawmaker linked $140m bribe allegation reacts

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Okafor denounced the claims made by an online media outlet, labelling them as an attempt to besmirch his reputation.

He clarified that he had initiated a motion in the House to investigate Anjarwalla’s escape, emphasising that his actions were driven solely by the country’s interests.

Okafor also stated that he had promptly contacted relevant authorities to refute the allegations and warned of legal action against those spreading falsehoods about him.

Additionally, he highlighted his private sector background and long-standing membership in the Rotary International Club, underscoring his commitment to integrity and public service.

“Shortly after I moved that motion, which was well received and a lot of people were calling to commend me, I started getting calls from my friends all over the world saying I collected bribes from this very company.

“I did a letter to them, which I copied the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Clerk, Inspector General of Police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of Security Service (DSS)

“I asked them to retrieve the information within 24 hours if not I will take legal action against them. I am here to exonerate myself from such accusations aimed at tarnishing my image, which I have earned over the years,” he said.

Okafor said that he joined politics from the private sector and had been a member of the Rotary International Club for over 25 years.

He said that the motion, which prayed for investigation and a rearrest of the executives, was for the country’s interest and nothing more.

“For the the online media man that accused me of collecting $140 million I do not think that it is something we would sweep under the carpet. I am discussing with my legal team to know the right action to take,” he said.