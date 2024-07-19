RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

FULL LIST: Nigerian varsities allegedly involved in illegal admissions

Segun Adeyemi

JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede noted that some institutions continue to engage in illegal admissions despite the government's intervention.

Campus Students
Campus Students

Recommended articles

The JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, made these allegations during an admission policy meeting in Abuja on Thursday, July 18.

The meeting, organised by JAMB, serves as a crucial platform for key stakeholders who play a vital role in the admission processes into tertiary institutions across the country, including vice-chancellors, registrars, rectors, and other principal officers from universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and monotechnics.

READ ALSO: FULL LIST: JAMB unveils top scorers in 2024 UTME

Mr. Oloyede revealed that the Nigerian government has already granted waivers to approximately one million students allegedly admitted illegally by these institutions.

These waivers, provided by the Federal Ministry of Education, cover candidates admitted between 2017 and 2020.

Mr. Oloyede noted that some institutions continue to engage in illegal admissions despite the government's intervention.

See full list below.....

University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN Main entrance gate (The Eagle Online)
University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN Main entrance gate (The Eagle Online) Pulse Nigeria
University of Abuja. [Facebook]
University of Abuja. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
National Open University
National Open University Pulse Nigeria
Kwara State University (KWASU)
Kwara State University (KWASU) Pulse Nigeria
Ambrose Alli University, Ekpo­ma, Edo State
Ambrose Alli University, Ekpo­ma, Edo State Pulse Nigeria
Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Benue ready to pay ₦70,000 minimum wage to workers - Gov Alia

Benue ready to pay ₦70,000 minimum wage to workers - Gov Alia

Hardship: Tinubu gets crucial backing as 100 CSOs boycott protest

Hardship: Tinubu gets crucial backing as 100 CSOs boycott protest

FULL LIST: Nigerian varsities allegedly involved in illegal admissions

FULL LIST: Nigerian varsities allegedly involved in illegal admissions

Final year student murdered over ₦500 levy, Bayelsa LG chairman condemns killing

Final year student murdered over ₦500 levy, Bayelsa LG chairman condemns killing

President Tinubu to attend AU mid-year coordination meeting in Accra on July 20

President Tinubu to attend AU mid-year coordination meeting in Accra on July 20

Doyin Okupe praises Ooni for reportedly bringing down foodstuffs prices in Ife

Doyin Okupe praises Ooni for reportedly bringing down foodstuffs prices in Ife

'I stand by my utterances' - Ndume rejects Senate new role

'I stand by my utterances' - Ndume rejects Senate new role

Gov Soludo shuts down over 30 illegal health facilities to fight quackery

Gov Soludo shuts down over 30 illegal health facilities to fight quackery

Secondus to Tinubu - 'control Wike’s reckless behaviour'

Secondus to Tinubu - 'control Wike’s reckless behaviour'

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Trending

Solomon Dalung wants an end to bad governance [X/@solomondalung]

Buhari-era minister Solomon Dalung wants you to know he's a revolutionary now

Owolabi Olakulehin is the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

89-yr-old Owolabi Olakulehin to be crowned new Olubadan of Ibadan today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria.

How Supreme Court verdict on local govt freedom will impact grassroots development

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]

Mohammed spends ₦323m to boost coverage, eliminate zero dose vaccination in State