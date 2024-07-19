FULL LIST: Nigerian varsities allegedly involved in illegal admissions

Recommended articles
The JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, made these allegations during an admission policy meeting in Abuja on Thursday, July 18.
The meeting, organised by JAMB, serves as a crucial platform for key stakeholders who play a vital role in the admission processes into tertiary institutions across the country, including vice-chancellors, registrars, rectors, and other principal officers from universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and monotechnics.
Mr. Oloyede revealed that the Nigerian government has already granted waivers to approximately one million students allegedly admitted illegally by these institutions.
These waivers, provided by the Federal Ministry of Education, cover candidates admitted between 2017 and 2020.
Mr. Oloyede noted that some institutions continue to engage in illegal admissions despite the government's intervention.
