Kwankwaso under fire for comments on Tinubu’s tax reforms

Speaking at Skyline University's convocation in Kano, Kwankwaso accused Tinubu of orchestrating policies detrimental to northern Nigeria—a claim swiftly condemned by the Nationwide Agenda for Tinubu (NAT).

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji, NAT described Kwankwaso’s remarks as “misleading and divisive,” alleging that the senator was attempting to politicize Tinubu’s “visionary reforms.”

Ajiji argued that Kwankwaso’s comments reflected either a lack of understanding or a deliberate effort to undermine initiatives designed to address economic imbalances across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Tinubu’s tax reforms, particularly the revision of Value-Added Tax (VAT) distribution, aim to ensure equitable revenue allocation for all 36 states, not just Lagos, Rivers, and the FCT, which currently receive 70% of VAT proceeds,” Ajiji stated.

He accused Kwankwaso of failing to inform students about the VAT exemptions on essential items like food, healthcare, and education, which are designed to alleviate the cost of living for ordinary Nigerians.

NAT further criticised Kwankwaso for resorting to "toxic politics" instead of educating young Nigerians on the benefits of Tinubu’s reforms.

“This is not the time for divisive rhetoric but for constructive dialogue to support policies promoting national progress,” the group added.

ADVERTISEMENT