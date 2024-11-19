ADVERTISEMENT
Kwankwaso under fire for comments on Tinubu’s tax reforms

Segun Adeyemi

As debates over the tax reforms intensify, the call for unity and fact-based discussions becomes more critical to Nigeria’s path toward equitable economic development.

Bola Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso. [Facebook]

Speaking at Skyline University's convocation in Kano, Kwankwaso accused Tinubu of orchestrating policies detrimental to northern Nigeria—a claim swiftly condemned by the Nationwide Agenda for Tinubu (NAT).

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji, NAT described Kwankwaso’s remarks as “misleading and divisive,” alleging that the senator was attempting to politicize Tinubu’s “visionary reforms.”

Ajiji argued that Kwankwaso’s comments reflected either a lack of understanding or a deliberate effort to undermine initiatives designed to address economic imbalances across the country.

“President Tinubu’s tax reforms, particularly the revision of Value-Added Tax (VAT) distribution, aim to ensure equitable revenue allocation for all 36 states, not just Lagos, Rivers, and the FCT, which currently receive 70% of VAT proceeds,” Ajiji stated.

READ ALSO: Is Kwankwaso planning a move against Tinubu amid Kano Emirate dispute?

He accused Kwankwaso of failing to inform students about the VAT exemptions on essential items like food, healthcare, and education, which are designed to alleviate the cost of living for ordinary Nigerians.

NAT further criticised Kwankwaso for resorting to "toxic politics" instead of educating young Nigerians on the benefits of Tinubu’s reforms.

“This is not the time for divisive rhetoric but for constructive dialogue to support policies promoting national progress,” the group added.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

