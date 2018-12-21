This website is extremely easy to use, super-fast, and gives you mega savings. With just a few clicks, you’ll discover awesome deals, just right on time for Christmas. How amazing!

What’s more? The new website takes note of your pizza preferences as it allows you save your “easy orders” that’s basically your favorite pizza or sides to get and keeps track of your order history.

You can also customize the toppings on your pizza to your choice.

Think about convenience during this festive season while still getting to enjoy the best and juiciest flavors by following these quick and easy steps;

Log on to the website https://www.dominos.ng

Select Menu to choose from the various pizza choices, sides and extras.

Review order, make payments

Place order

Go to store to pick up pizza or get your pizza delivered just right on time. You also can track your orders via the website! How cool…

Take advantage of the latest website and you can count on Domino’s Pizza for that yummy experience you have been wishing for. Your order is just a click away!