INEC extends PVC collection in Osun State ahead of governorship election

“INEC wishes to inform the public, most especially all eligible voters who have yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards that they can collect their PVCs at the registration areas (wards) from June 22 to June 26. The collection would be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily." the statement reads in parts.

“Those coming for their card collection are to come with their registration slip, issued to them during registration exercise, in exchange for the PVCs. The commission wishes to reiterate that collection by proxy is not allowed.” the statement further stated.

Osimosu also noted that PVCs collection is free and encouraged those yet to collect their voter cards to use the opportunity of the INEC extension period to collect.