INEC extends PVC collection in Osun State ahead of governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun says it has extended the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Osun ahead of the state governorship election on July 16.

INEC
INEC

In a statement by the commission’s Public Affairs Officer, Mrs Oluwaseun Osimosu on Saturday, INEC said that collection of PVCs had been extended to ease collection of PVCs of voters that had yet to collect.

“INEC wishes to inform the public, most especially all eligible voters who have yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards that they can collect their PVCs at the registration areas (wards) from June 22 to June 26. The collection would be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily." the statement reads in parts.

“Those coming for their card collection are to come with their registration slip, issued to them during registration exercise, in exchange for the PVCs. The commission wishes to reiterate that collection by proxy is not allowed.” the statement further stated.

Osimosu also noted that PVCs collection is free and encouraged those yet to collect their voter cards to use the opportunity of the INEC extension period to collect.

She said that the policy of INEC that “No PVC, No voting” still subsist, noting that INEC would ensure that their votes would count during the state governorship election.

