In a tweet posted on Saturday in support of the #EndSarsProtests, she revealed that her son was accosted by SARS operatives and accused of loitering in front of their home. The encounter could have cost her son his life as the officer threatened to shoot him as he attempted to explain that he lived in the house.

The former minister’s revelation came in response to a tweet by another Nigerian Twitter user who claimed that he abducted by SARS operatives about at location two minutes away from his house.

Dr. Omobola’s experience is similar to what many young Nigerians have shared in recent past. The #EndSars protest aims to put an end to such occurences.