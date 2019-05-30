Meet NS8, the AI-powered chatbot who eagerly answers questions you may have concerning the activities, key interventions and achievements of the 8th Senate of Nigeria since its inauguration on June 2015.

Designed to provide quick and easy-to-digest responses, the NS8 chatbot provides a central resource for information concerning key interventions, priority bills, sector-specific legislation of the 8th National Assembly and its 496 members.

The NS8 which is the first of its kind in government directly engages users in conversations based on their preferred interests and can also redirect them to other sources where more information on the subject can be found.

The 8th Senate’s which is completing its final course on June 9th 2019, is optimistic the NS8 chatbot will be a helpful tool to researchers, students, institutions, politicians and political enthusiasts, as well as the government.

NS8 is currently available on Facebook Messenger and on the web.

Visit http://ns8.com.ng/ today and say hello to NS8, the Robot Senator.

This is a featured post.