ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Gov. Eno sets N80,000 minimum wage for Akwa Ibom workers

News Agency Of Nigeria
Gov Umo Eno
Gov Umo Eno

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Ini Ememobong and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Ememobong said that the governor had constitited a committee to ensure smooth implementation of the new minimum wage.

He said that the committee has the Head of Service, Mr Effiong Essien, as chairman with the Chairman, State Civil Service Commission, Chairman, Local Government Service Commission and thirteen others as members.

He said the committee has one month to submit its report on how the wage increase will be executed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Bola Tinubu had announced N70, 000 minimum wage for federal workers with effect from July 2024, after months of negotiations with labour unions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Alia suspends Attorney General for joining Benue to suit challenging EFCC’s legality

Gov Alia suspends Attorney General for joining Benue to suit challenging EFCC’s legality

Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Tinubu urges Nigerians to switch to compressed natural gas (CNG)

Tinubu urges Nigerians to switch to compressed natural gas (CNG)

Boko haram's finances have dropped significantly, says NDC commandant

Boko haram's finances have dropped significantly, says NDC commandant

Troops smash armed group’s camps, kill scores, rescue 14 in South-East

Troops smash armed group’s camps, kill scores, rescue 14 in South-East

Prices of essential food items stabilize in Yobe

Prices of essential food items stabilize in Yobe

We're not aware of your security plans for December period, Lagos CP alerts banks

We're not aware of your security plans for December period, Lagos CP alerts banks

Gov. Idris approves N75,000 minimum wage, orders payment within 72 hours

Gov. Idris approves N75,000 minimum wage, orders payment within 72 hours

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)

Imo Police dismantle armed robbery gang, arrest 1 suspect, recover weapons

The House of Senate [Facebook]

Senate responds to Jigawa tanker explosion with new directive

Ontisha set for Glo-powered Ofala Festival

Ontisha set for Glo-powered Ofala Festival

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu announces ₦85,000 minimum wage for workers in Lagos