Gov. Eno sets N80,000 minimum wage for Akwa Ibom workers

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has announced N80,000 as minimum wage for workers in the state civil service.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Ini Ememobong and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday.
Ememobong said that the governor had constitited a committee to ensure smooth implementation of the new minimum wage.
He said that the committee has the Head of Service, Mr Effiong Essien, as chairman with the Chairman, State Civil Service Commission, Chairman, Local Government Service Commission and thirteen others as members.
He said the committee has one month to submit its report on how the wage increase will be executed.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Bola Tinubu had announced N70, 000 minimum wage for federal workers with effect from July 2024, after months of negotiations with labour unions.
