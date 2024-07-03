FULL LIST: 98 lawyers shortlisted for SAN conferment

The list, published on Monday, July 1, comprises 87 advocate applicants and 11 academic applicants.

Hajo Bello, the chief registrar of the Supreme Court and secretary of the LPPC, clarified in a statement that the list’s publication does not guarantee that the applicants will receive the SAN title.

“The general public is hereby invited to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence of the above listed applicants.

“Every complaint(s) must be accompanied with a verifying affidavit deposed to by the author before a superior court of record in Nigeria or before a notary public and be in twenty (20) copies.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the publication of the names of the shortlisted applicants is not an indication of their success in the process,” Bello said as quoted by TheCable.

Shortlisted advocate applicants in order of seniority at the bar

1. Lateef Olaseinde Karim, Esq.

2. Godwin Tagbo Ike, Esq.

3. Johnson Odionu, Esq.

4. Nnodim Marcellinus Duru, Esq.

5. Innocent Adams Ovbagbedia, Esq.

6. Soronnadi Anthony Njoku, Esq.

7. Adamu Abubakar, Esq.

8. Charles Oyaole Musa, Esq.

9. Udochi Nunny Iheanacho, Esq.

10. David Dare Onietan, Esq.

11. Elele Chinatu Casmir, Esq.

12. Josiah Rapuluchuks Nduka, Esq.

13. Godwin Ikechukwu Obeta, Esq.

14. Habeeb Orisavia Ilavbare, Esq.

15. Moses Kolade Obafemi, Esq.

16. Mathew Echezonam Esonanjor, Esq.

17. Baba Fika Dalah, Esq.

18. Babatunde Ademoye Sodipo, Esq.

19. Mustapha Ikhegbe Abubakar, Esq.

20. Emmanuel Ibhagbemien Esene, Esq.

21. Henry Adedayo Bello, Esq.

22. Boniface Chinedu Moore, Esq.

23. Clement Amechi Ezika, Esq.

24. Omokayode Adebayo Dada, Esq.

25. Edwin Anikwem, Esq.

26. Roy Ogbonnaya Umahi Nwaeze, Esq.

27. Olumide Oniyire Olugbenga, Esq.

28. Monday Onyekachi Ubani, Esq.

29. Ayoola Olufemi Ajayi, Esq.

30. Paul Chukwuma Obi, Esq.

31. Olasupo Dominic Ati-John, Esq.

32. Cole Segun Ololade, Esq.

33. Charles Ayodeji Adeogun-Phillips, Esq.

34. Okechukwu Kingsley Ajunwa, Esq.

35. Jacob Ocheogbu Ifere, Esq.

36. Emmanuel Aderemi Adekile, Esq.

37. Christopher Ehumadu Okeke, Esq.

38. Waziri Yusha’u Mamman, Esq.

39. Oluronke Adeyemi, Esq.

40. Oluwole Olawale Afolabi, Esq.

41. Toboukebide Kekemeke, Esq.

42. Akinbamigbe Adesomoju, Esq.

43. Victor Owarienomare Odjemu, Esq.

44. Josiah Ojochide Daniel-Ebune, Esq.

45. Olukunle Ogheneovo Edun, Esq.

46. Abdulaziz Enebi Ibrahim, Esq.

47. Stanley Chidozie Imo, Esq.

48. Charles Oladipo Titiloye, Esq.

49. Abdulkarim Kana Abubakar, Esq.

50. Kingsley Chuku, Esq.

51. Adeyinka Oluwaseun Aderemi, Esq.

52. Olaolu Akintunde Owolabi, Esq.

53. Adedeji Sharafadeen Abdulkadir, Esq.

54. Idowu Omotunde Benson, Esq.

55. Kolawole James Olowookere, Esq.

56. Chinasa Thelma Unaegbunam, Esq.

57. Ademola Oluwawolemi Esan, Esq.

58. Omosanya Atilola Popoola, Esq.

59. Taiye Ayotunde Oniyide, Esq.

60. Emonye Oga Adekwu, Esq.

61. Aderemi Oguntoye, Esq.

62. Kashopefoluwa Olawale Balogun, Esq.

63. Abdul Adamu, Esq.

64. Theodore Okey Ezeobi, Esq.

65. Rilwan Birnin Kebbi Umar, Esq.

66. Chienye Ifeanyichukwu Okafor, Esq.

67. Kaka Shehu Lawan, Esq.

68. Abba Muhammed, Esq.

69. Wendy Nwenenda Kuku, Esq.

70. Ekele Enyinnaya Iheanacho, Esq.

71. Okechukwu George Edeze, Esq.

72. Akinyemi Oluwole Olujinmi, Esq.

73. Gyang Yaya Zi, Esq.

74. Idris Abubakar, Esq.

75. George Ibrahim, Esq.

76. Boonyameen Babajide Lawal, Esq.

77. Terkaa Jeremiah Aondo, Esq.

78. Tochukwu Peter Tochukwu, Esq.

79. Uchenna Uzo Njoku, Esq.

80. Paul Babatunde Daudu, Esq.

81. Chukwudi Kachikwu Enebeli, Esq.

82. Yusuf Olatunji Ogunrinde, Esq.

83. Tobechukwu Kenechukwu Nweke, Esq.

84. Ademola Kamardeen Abimbola, Esq.

85. Yunus Abdulsalam, Esq.

86. Mofesomo Ayodeji Tayo-Oyetibo, Esq.

87. Chukwuemeka Agamadodaigwe Nnawuchi, Esq.

Shortlisted academic applicants in order of seniority at the bar

1. John Alewo Agbonika

2. Osy Ezechukwunyere Nwebo

3. Nlerum Sunday Okogbule

4. Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri

5. Nathaniel Ahagbue Inegbedion

6. Collins Chijioke Obioma

7. Violet Aigbokhaevbo

8. Augustine Robert Agom

9. Ibrahim Abdulqadir Abikan

10. Chima Josephat Ubanyionwu