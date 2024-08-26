ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

FULL LIST: FG identifies accredited universities in Togo & Benin Republic

Segun Adeyemi

The minister's announcement marks a significant step in the government's crackdown on educational fraud, aiming to uphold the integrity of Nigeria's academic standards.

Prof. Tahir-Mamman, Minister of Education [Legit.ng]
Prof. Tahir-Mamman, Minister of Education [Legit.ng]

Recommended articles

This development follows the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, 's disclosure during a press conference marking his one-year in office.

Mamman, speaking on Channels Television's Sunday Politics program, revealed that over 22,500 Nigerians have obtained fake degree certificates from various unaccredited institutions in these two countries.

"The federal government has identified only three universities in Togo and five in Benin Republic as legitimate degree-awarding institutions for Nigerian students," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Universite De Lome.

2. Universite De Kara.

3. Catholic University of West Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Universite D’Abomey-Calavi.

2. Universite De Parakou

3. Universite Nationale Des Sciences, Technologies, Ingenierie Et Mathematiques.

4. Universite Nationale D’Agriculture.

5. Universite Africaine De Developpement Cooperatif.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mamman emphasised the government's resolve to invalidate the 22,700 certificates obtained from illegal universities, warning those involved would face severe consequences.

"This decision is not harsh; it is necessary to protect the integrity of our education system," the minister asserted.

He further highlighted that many individuals holding these fake certificates never left Nigeria. Instead, they obtained their degrees through racketeering schemes involving corrupt officials within and outside the country.

"The fake universities capitalised on the gullibility of Nigerians," Mamman added.

The minister urged the private sector to cooperate with the government in identifying employees with such fraudulent qualifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also stated that the federal government, through the offices of the Head of Civil Service and the Secretary of the Federation, would take decisive steps to root out such cases within the public sector.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU strike: FG postpones meeting with varsity lecturers

ASUU strike: FG postpones meeting with varsity lecturers

Cross River confirms Mpox case in Obudu, launches emergency containment

Cross River confirms Mpox case in Obudu, launches emergency containment

FULL LIST: FG identifies accredited universities in Togo & Benin Republic

FULL LIST: FG identifies accredited universities in Togo & Benin Republic

Notorious kidnap kingpin killed, 20 medical students rescued without ransom - IGP

Notorious kidnap kingpin killed, 20 medical students rescued without ransom - IGP

Kaduna Police capture 2 cattle rustlers, 2 gunrunners and 3 kidnappers

Kaduna Police capture 2 cattle rustlers, 2 gunrunners and 3 kidnappers

Benue APC nominates chairmanship, councilorship candidates ahead of LG polls

Benue APC nominates chairmanship, councilorship candidates ahead of LG polls

Gov Yahaya wants civil servants to enjoy, approves new ₦70,000 minimum wage

Gov Yahaya wants civil servants to enjoy, approves new ₦70,000 minimum wage

Nigeria resident doctors declare 7-day nationwide strike

Nigeria resident doctors declare 7-day nationwide strike

'No more underage candidates in WAEC, NECO exams' - Minister declares

'No more underage candidates in WAEC, NECO exams' - Minister declares

Pulse Sports

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ishaku Abbo represented Adamawa North Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly. [Facebook]

'I was poorer when I became a politician': Ex-Senator claims

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Governor Sanwo-Olu declares August 20 work-free for Isese day celebrations

The deceased Oyo APC chairman reportedly passed away at 61-year-old in the United States on Sunday, August 16, 2024, after battling an undisclosed illness. [Channels TV]

Tragedy as APC chairman dies in USA

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State said eight new transformers have been installed in Afikpo.

After 13 years of darkness, Ebonyi Govt set to restore electricity in Afikpo