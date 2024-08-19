ADVERTISEMENT
Akpabio, lawmakers respond to latest update on presidential jet purchase

Segun Adeyemi

The apparent lack of transparency and communication has left many questioning the process behind the acquisition of the new presidential jet.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio with President Bola Tinubu.
Senate President Godswill Akpabio with President Bola Tinubu.

Despite the recent procurement of an Airbus A330 aircraft, the National Assembly insists it was not involved in the decision-making process, raising questions about transparency in government expenditures.

Reports first surfaced in late June when an online news platform revealed that the Nigerian government had acquired the Airbus A330 from a German bank.

The bank had reportedly seized the aircraft from an unnamed Arabian prince who defaulted on a substantial debt.

However, the Presidency did not issue an official statement, leaving the public in the dark about the purchase.

The situation changed when Senate President Godswill Akpabio addressed the issue during a recent plenary session.

Akpabio confirmed that the National Assembly had yet to receive any formal request regarding the jet's purchase.

"We care about the president and the Nigerian people. We will approve things that will benefit the Nigerian people," Akpabio stated, emphasising that the matter had not yet been tabled for consideration.

Akpabio also highlighted the potential risks associated with using outdated or defective aircraft, referencing incidents involving the vice president of Malawi and the president of Iran, who both died in plane crashes.

"The Senate is very responsible. The National Assembly is very responsible. We will look into issues that will benefit the governance of the country," he asserted.

Despite these assurances, Akpabio was clear that no such request had been made to the Senate.

The controversy deepened when three Nigerian aircraft were seized by a Chinese firm, acting on a French court's order amid a legal dispute between the Ogun State government and Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment.

The Chinese firm released one of the seized planes, an Airbus A330, to allow President Tinubu to attend a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

This development fueled speculation that the released aircraft might be the same one recently purchased for Tinubu.

A presidential spokesperson confirmed the purchase, stating, "That is settled. Something that is now released... If it was not purchased, how could it be withheld by the Chinese company? There's no controversy around it."

The spokesperson declined to be named and suggested that the aircraft might have been procured under the Service Wide Vote, which may not require National Assembly approval.

However, lawmakers remain adamant that they were not involved in the process.

According to Daily Trust, a Senate disclosed, "At no time was [the deal] discussed at the plenary meeting. It was not tabled."

Another source echoed this sentiment, adding that the last communication from the Senate President indicated that no official request had been received from the Presidency.

Members of the House of Representatives also voiced their concerns, with one member stating, "We've not seen anything in the main budget or the supplementary budget about the purchase of a new presidential aircraft. It was presented as a lump sum... So, we cannot say anything until we see the details."

The apparent lack of transparency and communication has left many questioning the process behind the acquisition of the new presidential jet.

As the National Assembly awaits further details, the public continues to seek answers on how the multi-million-dollar deal was finalised without legislative oversight.

