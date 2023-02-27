ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Former Okada rider wins federal constituency ticket in Kaduna State

Adeayo Adebiyi

A candidate of the Labour party in Southern Kaduna Mr. Donatus Mathew has won the House of Representative ticket in Kaura Federal constituency of Kaduna State.

Donatus K Mathew
Donatus K Mathew

Details: Prior to the 2023 election, Mr. Donatus Mathew was working as a commercial motorcyclist popularly called Okada rider in Nigeria. Mathew who previously served as a counselor was said to have taken up commercial motorcycling after losing his job in the face of the insecurity that has pervaded Southern Kaduna State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Mr. Mathew Donatus scored 10,508 votes to defeat the 4-term incumbent member and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Gideon Lucas Gwani, who got 10, 297 votes.

Mr. Donatus Mathew thanked the electorates for their confidence. He also solicited support and cooperation in his effort to represent them dutifully while promising to carry everyone along.

Nigerians went to the poll on Saturday, 25th of February to elect a new president and member of the National Assembly. The election was heralded by the rise of a third force in the person of Peter Obi of the Labour party and a rise in voter registration.

Mathew's win sees him join other Labour party candidates in Enugu, Lagos, and Edo states who have won their national assembly elections.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Sani Bello wins Senate seat for APC in Niger

Gov Sani Bello wins Senate seat for APC in Niger

INEC to hold supplementary election at Anambra East/Anambra West Federal Constituency

INEC to hold supplementary election at Anambra East/Anambra West Federal Constituency

Adekoya, House Deputy Minority Whip, loses re-election in Ogun

Adekoya, House Deputy Minority Whip, loses re-election in Ogun

APC wins Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau

APC wins Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau

Buhari's support not enough as Atiku defeats Tinubu in Katsina

Buhari's support not enough as Atiku defeats Tinubu in Katsina

APC candidate retains House of Reps seat in Ankpa, Kogi

APC candidate retains House of Reps seat in Ankpa, Kogi

Onanuga retains seat in National Assembly, wins Remo Constituency

Onanuga retains seat in National Assembly, wins Remo Constituency

Akintunde, Alli clinch Senatorial seats for APC in Oyo

Akintunde, Alli clinch Senatorial seats for APC in Oyo

Peter Obi sinks Tinubu in Lagos in spectacular election victory

Peter Obi sinks Tinubu in Lagos in spectacular election victory

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu