Former Okada rider wins federal constituency ticket in Kaduna State

Mr. Mathew Donatus scored 10,508 votes to defeat the 4-term incumbent member and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Gideon Lucas Gwani, who got 10, 297 votes.

Mr. Donatus Mathew thanked the electorates for their confidence. He also solicited support and cooperation in his effort to represent them dutifully while promising to carry everyone along.

Nigerians went to the poll on Saturday, 25th of February to elect a new president and member of the National Assembly. The election was heralded by the rise of a third force in the person of Peter Obi of the Labour party and a rise in voter registration.