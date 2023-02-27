Details: Prior to the 2023 election, Mr. Donatus Mathew was working as a commercial motorcyclist popularly called Okada rider in Nigeria. Mathew who previously served as a counselor was said to have taken up commercial motorcycling after losing his job in the face of the insecurity that has pervaded Southern Kaduna State.
Former Okada rider wins federal constituency ticket in Kaduna State
A candidate of the Labour party in Southern Kaduna Mr. Donatus Mathew has won the House of Representative ticket in Kaura Federal constituency of Kaduna State.
Mr. Mathew Donatus scored 10,508 votes to defeat the 4-term incumbent member and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Gideon Lucas Gwani, who got 10, 297 votes.
Mr. Donatus Mathew thanked the electorates for their confidence. He also solicited support and cooperation in his effort to represent them dutifully while promising to carry everyone along.
Nigerians went to the poll on Saturday, 25th of February to elect a new president and member of the National Assembly. The election was heralded by the rise of a third force in the person of Peter Obi of the Labour party and a rise in voter registration.
Mathew's win sees him join other Labour party candidates in Enugu, Lagos, and Edo states who have won their national assembly elections.
