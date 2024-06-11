ADVERTISEMENT
Democracy Day: FG declares Wednesday public holiday

Segun Adeyemi

The minister of interior reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to implementing positive reforms to revitalise the nation’s economy and improve security.

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, issued the statement on Tuesday, congratulating Nigerians on behalf of the Federal Government on the occasion.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us all reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains a united, secured, peaceful and indivisible entity,” he said.

He encouraged Nigerians to stay committed to the principles of democratic governance.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Pulse Nigeria

Tunji-Ojo reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to implementing positive reforms to revitalise the nation’s economy and improve security.

The minister urged Nigerians and their allies to recognise the advancements that have been achieved and remain hopeful for a brighter future for Nigeria’s democracy.

He extended his best wishes to Nigerians for a joyful Democracy Day celebration.

