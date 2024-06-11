Democracy Day: FG declares Wednesday public holiday

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, issued the statement on Tuesday, congratulating Nigerians on behalf of the Federal Government on the occasion.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us all reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains a united, secured, peaceful and indivisible entity,” he said.

He encouraged Nigerians to stay committed to the principles of democratic governance.

Tunji-Ojo reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to implementing positive reforms to revitalise the nation’s economy and improve security.

The minister urged Nigerians and their allies to recognise the advancements that have been achieved and remain hopeful for a brighter future for Nigeria’s democracy.