FG strengthens food safety with updated policy

Segun Adeyemi

A view from Wuse Bazaar (Fruit Market) in Abuja, Nigeria on February 18, 2024. [Getty Images]
The minister described this launch as a crucial step towards ensuring food safety, noting that the policy covers many important issues based on the “One Health” approach.

At the event attended by Pulse in Abuja, Pate inaugurated four inter-sectoral Technical Working Groups (TWGs) in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and other collaborators in honour of World Food Safety Day.

During the ceremony in Abuja, the minister, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Daju Kachollom, explained that the food safety policy framework includes risk analysis principles, addresses emerging contaminants in the food chain, and establishes a comprehensive foodborne disease surveillance and response system.

He also stated that the document sets standards for the safe handling, marketing, and sale of food nationwide.

He said, “The Policy encompasses the principles of risk analysis, the issue of emerging contaminants within our food chain, and the establishment of an integrated foodborne disease surveillance and response system.”

Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare [Twitter:@Fmohnigeria]
The minister highlighted that the Technical Working Groups (TWGs) will offer expertise and leadership to enhance communication, build capacity, and form strategic stakeholder partnerships.

These efforts aim to strengthen and harmonise Nigeria’s regulatory environment and risk-based food safety systems while boosting industry involvement in national regulatory processes and adherence to international food safety standards.

The TWGs, approved by the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in January 2024, are focused on risk-based regulations, risk analysis in food and feed safety, and Food and Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) inspection.

Their responsibilities also include implementing traceability and supporting technologies, providing education, and conducting research for all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Kelly Scavella, the Programme Manager for the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (USDA-FAS), mentioned that the groups will contribute to the modernisation of Nigeria’s food system and other initiatives.

She said, “We are partnering with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and other Nigerian stakeholders to help build food safety systems that are relevant to consumers, producers and regulators.

“The TWGs have been set up to modernise Nigeria’s food safety regulatory framework in line with international best practices to address food safety concerns and facilitate the development of a strong agriculture and food industry.

“Harnessing the expertise of the TWGs aligns with the core mission of World Food Safety Day, emphasising the importance of collaboration and innovation in safeguarding food and feed safety.

“As we commemorate this global initiative, the launch of these TWGs underscores Nigeria’s commitment to ensuring safe and reliable access to food across Nigeria.”

The House of Senate [Facebook]
Before the Food Safety and Quality Bill was enacted, the minister, in collaboration with the USDA, the Food and Agriculture Export Alliance (FAEA), the University of Missouri’s Africa Food Safety Initiative (AFSI), and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), organised a prioritisation workshop in December 2022.

This workshop brought together stakeholders who recommended forming Technical Working Groups (TWGs) with public, private, and academic experts to help develop science-based regulations.

In 2023, the National Assembly approved the Food Safety and Quality Bill. Despite delays caused by the 2023 election and other pressing issues, authorities continued to push forward with modernisation efforts by hosting another stakeholder workshop in November 2023.

This workshop focused on identifying the expertise needed for the TWGs and setting an agenda for capacity building for TWG members, leaders, and key players in the food value chains.

