Europe witnessing renewed covid surge

Babafemi Busari Pulse Contributor

Infection rates are rising again as some nations are starting to return to lockdown conditions for respite.

Covid-19 infections are starting to climb again in Europe in what has been described as a comeback of the pandemic that the world has been battling rather unsuccessfully since December 2019. After navigating the worst of a most brutal pandemic with concentrated efforts at vaccinations, the coronavirus infection numbers are starting to rise again with some European countries experiencing alarming increases in their daily rates.

With countries like the Netherlands already resorting to a new wave of partial lockdown regulations to counter the fresh increase in cases they are witnessing, other countries have been placed on high alert and taking precautions in advance to counter any impending threats. Protests have also trailed the Netherlands recent attempt to reenact the lockdown regulations that countries resorted to in the earlier days of the pandemic.

Austria is also going to impose a new lockdown on the unvaccinated by midnight today in a bid to reduce the increasing numbers within its territory. The unvaccinated will only be able to go to school, work, exercise and buy essential supplies once the lockdown is in place from midnight onwards.

The United Kingdom is also getting up to 40,000 daily cases, as numbers recorded only 2 days ago indicate. The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has urged Britons to get their booster jabs in a bid to prevent extreme measures from being considered again.

