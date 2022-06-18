RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Ekiti Decides: Election peaceful, transparent, free, fair- Olukere

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Olukere of Ikere, Oba Obasoyin Ganiyu, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the smooth conduct of the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti.

Oba Obasoyin Ganiyu (The Nation)
Oba Obasoyin Ganiyu (The Nation)

Ganiyu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Saturday in Ikere-Ekiti that the simultaneous accreditation and voting had saved a lot of time.

Recommended articles

According to him, the process cast away tension which also simplified the process. The traditional ruler said that before now, it used to be a long process that wasted much time and at the end many electorate lost interest in voting.

“A situation where you come and vote at the same time is so impressive and a good development in our electoral system,” he said.

The Olukere commended INEC for the new technology being used in the election and the timely supply of every material needed. He, however, urged INEC to keep the good work going.

Ganiyu decried the unruly behaviour of some military men posted to the town for the election.

He said they were intimidating and chasing people away from the polling units.

"The military are trained for war not for election purposes. I pray that the time will come where military will not intervene in the election process," he said.

The traditional ruler also commended the voters for defying the intimidation as they turned out en-masse to exercise their civic responsibility.

He said, “Ekiti South Local Government area is our home and we must join hands to ensure that we build it up to a better place for all of us to dwell.”

NAN observed that the voting was largely peaceful though, there were incidents of minor clashes among the party supporters in some polling centres.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC extends PVC collection in Osun State ahead of governorship election

INEC extends PVC collection in Osun State ahead of governorship election

AIG decorates 14 promoted police officers

AIG decorates 14 promoted police officers

Ekiti Decides: Election peaceful, transparent, free, fair- Olukere

Ekiti Decides: Election peaceful, transparent, free, fair- Olukere

Ekiti Election: How EFCC operatives arrested suspected vote buyers

Ekiti Election: How EFCC operatives arrested suspected vote buyers

Ekiti election: Fayemi commends INEC over smooth voting process

Ekiti election: Fayemi commends INEC over smooth voting process

Ekiti Decides: 86% INEC officials arrived polling units early

Ekiti Decides: 86% INEC officials arrived polling units early

Viral video purporting Lawan’s defection false, mischievous Aide says

"Viral video purporting Lawan’s defection false, mischievous" Aide says

Ekiti election: I will win - APC candidate, Oyebanji boasts after voting

Ekiti election: I will win - APC candidate, Oyebanji boasts after voting

Ekiti Decides: ADC candidate decries electoral process in Ekiti election

Ekiti Decides: ADC candidate decries electoral process in Ekiti election

Trending

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

Vice President Atiku Saraki nd Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. [Vanguard]

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023 presidential candidates and their Zodiac signs

Where does Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate leave Wike?

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]