Ekiti Decides: PDP candidate, Kolawole votes, rates INEC high

He said though, there was still room for improvement by INEC, the national electoral umpire must continue to work toward perfection.

“So far, so good, I have just finished casting my vote, I think INEC’s preparation for this election is commendable. However, I will urge INEC to continue to improve,” Kolawole said.

Commenting on security situation, the PDP flagbearer, said that the town was peaceful at the moment.

According to him, if there is any chaos, the security should be able to nip it in the bud, owing to their presence in large numbers.

“I want to tell you that there are enough security men on ground to ensure peace, but if there is any chaos, I believe the security should be held responsible,” Kolawole said.

He called on the security men to arrest anybody that planned to foment trouble.

“We are not saying security men should rig the election for anybody, but I want them to do their jobs without favoritism or being partisan,” the governorship candidate said.

Also commenting, Sen. Olubunmi Adetunmbi, representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, expressed satisfaction with the presence of heavy security in Ifaki-Ekiti, his hometown.