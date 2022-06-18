RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Ekiti Decides: PDP candidate, Kolawole votes, rates INEC high

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chief Bisi Kolawole, the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for making adequate arrangement for the election.

PDP Candidate Bisi Kolawole casting his vote (Punchng)
PDP Candidate Bisi Kolawole casting his vote (Punchng)

Kolawole made the remarks on Saturday in his home town, Efon-Alaaye in Efon Local Government area rea of Ekiti, shortly after casting his vote.

Recommended articles

He said though, there was still room for improvement by INEC, the national electoral umpire must continue to work toward perfection.

“So far, so good, I have just finished casting my vote, I think INEC’s preparation for this election is commendable. However, I will urge INEC to continue to improve,” Kolawole said.

Commenting on security situation, the PDP flagbearer, said that the town was peaceful at the moment.

According to him, if there is any chaos, the security should be able to nip it in the bud, owing to their presence in large numbers.

“I want to tell you that there are enough security men on ground to ensure peace, but if there is any chaos, I believe the security should be held responsible,” Kolawole said.

He called on the security men to arrest anybody that planned to foment trouble.

“We are not saying security men should rig the election for anybody, but I want them to do their jobs without favoritism or being partisan,” the governorship candidate said.

Also commenting, Sen. Olubunmi Adetunmbi, representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, expressed satisfaction with the presence of heavy security in Ifaki-Ekiti, his hometown.

This is not a new phenomenon; at every election, we should expect the presence of security agents. I am satisfied with what I’m seeing, you can see that Ifaki is peaceful. I must say that the large presence of security men has enhanced the peace of this community. Any technological innovation that would enhance the digitization of the electoral process is welcomed,” Olubunmi said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Enugu dioceses bans Catholics from worshiping at Mbaka’s ministry

Enugu dioceses bans Catholics from worshiping at Mbaka’s ministry

Ekiti Decides: PDP candidate, Kolawole votes, rates INEC high

Ekiti Decides: PDP candidate, Kolawole votes, rates INEC high

Voters accreditation begins for Ekiti State Gubernatorial election

Voters accreditation begins for Ekiti State Gubernatorial election

Mass voters turnout, heavy security as Ekiti voters elect new Governor

Mass voters turnout, heavy security as Ekiti voters elect new Governor

‘I didn’t betray south’ — Okowa replies southern leaders

‘I didn’t betray south’ — Okowa replies southern leaders

LIVE UPDATES: Ekiti governorship election

LIVE UPDATES: Ekiti governorship election

Ekiti State's 988,923 registered voters will elect new Governor today

Ekiti State's 988,923 registered voters will elect new Governor today

Matawalle charges pilgrims to pray for Nigeria while in Saudi Arabia

Matawalle charges pilgrims to pray for Nigeria while in Saudi Arabia

'You’re a traitor' — Clark, Adebanjo blast Okowa for accepting Atiku’s VP offer

'You’re a traitor' — Clark, Adebanjo blast Okowa for accepting Atiku’s VP offer

Trending

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

Vice President Atiku Saraki nd Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. [Vanguard]

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023 presidential candidates and their Zodiac signs

Where does Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate leave Wike?

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]