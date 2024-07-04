ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

EFCC races against time to probe Jim Ovia for alleged fraud

Segun Adeyemi

Jim Ovia's alleged fraudulent activities was said to have increased after he became Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc's Board of Directors in July 2014.

Zenith Bank Chairman, Jim Ovia. [Facebook/Getty Images]
Zenith Bank Chairman, Jim Ovia. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

In a petition signed by Leticia Omeiza, GICN's Publicity Officer, the organisation claimed that Ovia committed various wrongdoings as Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, including the serious allegation of laundering N3.5 billion for the Rivers State Government in 2008.

GICN also accused Ovia of continuing fraudulent activities as Chairman, specifically the illegal use of Seaforce Shipping Limited's accounts to trade and misappropriate funds for personal use.

The petition included supporting documents, such as bank statements and a letter from Seaforce Shipping Limited's auditors.

ADVERTISEMENT

GICN has called on the EFCC to arrest and prosecute Ovia and his associates and urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to dissolve Zenith Bank Plc's Board and Management.

The group has given the EFCC a 7-day deadline to respond to their demands, threatening legal action and mobilising the media and allied groups to protest at the EFCC office in Abuja if no action is taken.

"We recall how the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) then under the leadership of Mrs. Farida Waziri on 18th December, 2008 arrested Mr. Ovia in connection with laundering the sum of N3.5 Billion on behalf of Rivers State Government.

"Unfortunately, this money laundering case was never pursued till conclusion because of interference from top government officials at that time. We maintain that the aforementioned case can still be reopened, as there is no statutory limitation for arresting and or prosecuting money launderers in Nigeria," the group said.

Zenith Bank Chairman, Jim Ovia. [Facebook/Getty Images]
Zenith Bank Chairman, Jim Ovia. [Facebook/Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The group highlighted that Ovia's fraudulent activities increased after he became Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc's Board of Directors in July 2014.

They said Zenith Bank Plc was recognised as one of Africa’s largest banks, with assets exceeding $21.4 billion and shareholders' equity over $2.4 billion as of December 2023.

It was gathered that it is a global entity listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

In addition to its primary operations in Nigeria and other West African nations, the Bank also has significant operations in London and Dubai.

Femi Otedola and Jim Ovia. [Getty Images]
Femi Otedola and Jim Ovia. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The group however said that "some of these figures and achievements touted by the Bank are concocted to deceive the general public. The truth is that Jim Ovia specialises in illegally feeding fat on funds deposited with his Bank to the detriment of customers."

"Just recently, the media was agog with news of how Zenith Bank Plc in 2011 unlawfully used the accounts of Seaforce Shipping Limited owned by Nigerian oil magnate, Mr. Femi Otedola to carry out transactions running into Billions of Niara trade without authorization.

"Jim Ovia and his cronies must refund any funds fraudulently diverted from the accounts of Seaforce Shipping Limited, Femi Otedola and other unsuspecting customers of Zenith Bank Plc since its inception," the added.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali not showing interest to return - ECOWAS president

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali not showing interest to return - ECOWAS president

We can turn around Nigerian economy in few months - Dangote

We can turn around Nigerian economy in few months - Dangote

Rivers crisis: Appeal Court suffers backlash for dismissing sack of pro-Wike lawmakers

Rivers crisis: Appeal Court suffers backlash for dismissing sack of pro-Wike lawmakers

Kanu not bold enough to prove his case in court, Laolu Akande on political solution

Kanu not bold enough to prove his case in court, Laolu Akande on political solution

Ex-Zamfara guber candidate gives reason for incessant banditry in Northwest

Ex-Zamfara guber candidate gives reason for incessant banditry in Northwest

EFCC races against time to probe Jim Ovia for alleged fraud

EFCC races against time to probe Jim Ovia for alleged fraud

FG fears cholera spread may worsen due to continuous rainfall

FG fears cholera spread may worsen due to continuous rainfall

NANS criticises effort to mobilise students' protest against EFCC

NANS criticises effort to mobilise students' protest against EFCC

Fresh criticism as court nullifies sack of pro-Wike lawmakers

Fresh criticism as court nullifies sack of pro-Wike lawmakers

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye. [Facebook]

PHOTOS: NAFDAC issues advisory over sale of fake Ginny non-diary creamer product

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists [Businessday NG]

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists

Bola Tinubu [Arise News/X]

Is your national ID safe? FG begins probe of alleged data leak

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi [Twitter:Obi]

Life expectancy in Nigeria is among the lowest in the world  — Peter Obi