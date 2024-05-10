ADVERTISEMENT
Fresh twist as Edo ex-speaker resigns from PDP

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Edo ex-Speaker's exit from PDP comes days after the current leader of the state parliament suspended three lawmakers.

Edo State PDP

Okiye said this in a letter addressed to Ward Three PDP Chairman, Arue-Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo, on Friday in Benin.

“l write to officially inform you of my withdrawal of membership of the People Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“This decision is stemmed from the alienation of majority of my constituents and supporters by the state government under Gov. Godwin Obaseki from activities and programmes of the party and government of the state.

“As if that is not enough, the party’s candidate has declared that he will continue in the governor’s principle should he win the September election, other reasons are those personal to me.

“On behalf of my family and supporters, l thank you and others for the opportunity given me to serve while in the Party,” he said.

In a similar report, the Edo House of Assembly suspended three lawmakers on Monday over an alleged plot to impeach the Speaker and other Principal Officers.

The Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, announced the suspension at the resumption of plenary in Benin.

Agbebaku made a serious accusation, stating that Donald Okogbe (PDP Akoko-Edo11), Bright Iyamu (PDP- Orihonmwon South) and Adeh Isibor (PDP- Esan North East 1) were allegedly being manipulated by external forces to sow discord and oust the House's leadership.

