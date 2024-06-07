ADVERTISEMENT
NNPP suspends guber candidate ahead of Edo 2024 election

Segun Adeyemi

Meanwhile, the NNPP guber candidate in Edo State has vehemently dismissed the suspension as illegitimate and inconsequential.

Azemhe Azena [Facebook]
Azemhe Azena [Facebook]

The suspension letter, dated June 3, was signed by Ward 10 Chairman Kadiri Eshimokha, Woman Leader Mrs. Stella Afebua, Youth Leader Comrade Eshiobu Johnson, and Secretary Comrade Imonikho Abdul.

The letter presents serious allegations of gross misconduct, anti-party activities, and disregard for the party as the grounds for Azena’s suspension.

Copies of the suspension letter were sent to the party’s national chairman, the Edo State chairman, the Edo North senatorial vice chairman, the Southsouth vice chairman, the national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

According to Daily Trust, the party’s state chairman received the suspension notice on June 5.

In response, Azena vehemently dismissed the suspension as illegitimate and inconsequential. He made it clear that the individuals mentioned in the alleged suspension letter were not affiliated with his constituency.

“The authentic ward 10 chairman of the NNPP, Etsako East Local Government chapter, is Mr. Goddy Iyamah. He has since refuted the claim,” he said according to Daily Trust.

It was gathered that attempts to reach Iyama and the party’s state leadership for comment as of the time this report was filed proved abortive.

In February, Azena, a Pentecostal pastor, emerged as the NNPP candidate for the Sept. 21 governorship election in Edo.

He polled 100 votes to beat Rev. Sebastian Iyere and Balogun Engeyemhe, who polled 25 votes and 17 votes, respectively.

After winning the primaries, he got the endorsement of the party's national leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

He described Azena as a man of integrity and a respected figure among the populace; Kwankwaso noted the need for Edo residents to choose the NNPP as the viable alternative in the upcoming election.

Kwankwaso urged the electorate to reject politicians who offer minimal incentives in exchange for votes and emphasised the importance of making informed decisions, particularly in the current economic and security climate.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

