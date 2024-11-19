ADVERTISEMENT
DSS releases Ogun PDP guber candidate Ladi Adebutu from custody

Segun Adeyemi

Following his release, there have been no further statements from the DSS or Adebutu’s camp regarding the nature of the questioning or the status of the investigation into the allegations.

The release was confirmed early Tuesday morning, November 19, by Adebutu’s media aide, Afolabi Orekoya, who spoke to Channels Television.

Adebutu’s detention followed his arrest on Monday, November 18, which was initially confirmed by the PDP Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, Kayode Adebayo.

Adebayo explained that Adebutu was invited for questioning by the DSS regarding his involvement in alleged disturbances during the local government elections held on November 16, 2024.

READ ALSO: I feel ashamed we come from the same place - Adebutu slams Abiodun over Ogun roads

The election saw the All Progressives Congress (APC) sweeping all seats, and Adebutu, who had been the PDP’s gubernatorial candidate in 2023, was accused of deploying illegal police officers to incite violence in the Iperu area.

The allegations have sparked tensions in the state, although Adebutu has not publicly responded to the accusations.

