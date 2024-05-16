ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

PhD at 17: US teenager Dorothy Jean Tillman II hits academic milestone in record time

Segun Adeyemi

In 2020, Tillman obtained a Master of Science degree, and a year later, at 15, she was accepted into Arizona State University’s Doctorate of Behavioral Health Management program.

Dorothy Jean Tillman II [Instagram]
Dorothy Jean Tillman II [Instagram]

Dorothy Jean Tillman II expressed her excitement about this extraordinary milestone, calling the graduation week “surreal” and “full of reflection and inspiration” in an Instagram post.

Tillman, who was homeschooled early on, started college at age 10, as she shared in an interview with “Good Morning America.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, Tillman obtained a Master of Science degree, and a year later, at 15, she was accepted into Arizona State University’s Doctorate of Behavioral Health Management program.

At the remarkably young age of 17, Dorothy Jean Tillman II achieved a feat that is truly exceptional. In December 2023, she successfully defended her dissertation, earning her doctorate in integrated behavioural health from ASU’s College of Health Solutions.

Dorothy Jean Tillman II on the Jennifer Hudson Show [Instagram]
Dorothy Jean Tillman II on the Jennifer Hudson Show [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

The culmination of Dorothy Jean Tillman II’s academic journey was celebrated at ASU’s spring commencement on May 6, 2024. She proudly attended the ceremony with her fellow graduates, marking the end of a remarkable chapter in her life.

In an interview with the Associated Press (AP), she said, “Everything that we were doing didn’t seem abnormal to me or out of the ordinary until it started getting all of the attention.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tillman credits her academic achievements and educational journey to her grandmother’s support and confidence in her mother’s guidance.

Dorothy Jean Tillman II on the Jennifer Hudson Show [Instagram]
Dorothy Jean Tillman II on the Jennifer Hudson Show [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Leslie Manson, the associate professor who oversaw Tillman’s dissertation at ASU’s online program, noted that Tillman is the youngest individual to earn a doctoral degree in integrated behavioural health from ASU.

Mason said, “It’s a wonderful celebration … but this is still something so rare and unique.

“She has innovative ideas and motivation, which is wonderful, and truly, I think what is inspiring is that she embodies that meaning of being a true leader.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emirates Airline returns to Nigeria from 1 October - Keyamo confirms

Emirates Airline returns to Nigeria from 1 October - Keyamo confirms

Ganduje's funds diversion case transferred to new judge without explanation

Ganduje's funds diversion case transferred to new judge without explanation

Boko haram family consisting of 47 members surrender to Army troops

Boko haram family consisting of 47 members surrender to Army troops

Convicted billionaire, Evans & co-defendant seek plea bargain in murder case

Convicted billionaire, Evans & co-defendant seek plea bargain in murder case

PhD at 17: US teenager Dorothy Jean Tillman II hits academic milestone in record time

PhD at 17: US teenager Dorothy Jean Tillman II hits academic milestone in record time

Lagos APC Chairman mourns Sanwo-Olu's Deputy Chief of Staff, Soyannwo

Lagos APC Chairman mourns Sanwo-Olu's Deputy Chief of Staff, Soyannwo

Senator Ndume backs death penalty for corrupt politicians on 1 condition

Senator Ndume backs death penalty for corrupt politicians on 1 condition

NECO denies extending registration, reaffirms June 3 deadline for 2024 SSCE

NECO denies extending registration, reaffirms June 3 deadline for 2024 SSCE

Ghana's Nelson Shardey spends 42 years in UK, Home Office says he's not British

Ghana's Nelson Shardey spends 42 years in UK, Home Office says he's not British

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces [NAN]

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces' to confront security challenges

Power outage in a community [Meta AI]

Badagry residents decry EKEDC's failure to restore power despite payment

Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) seals hotels, event centre and other business premises over unpaid taxes [NAN]

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

The Nigerian Senate [Facebook]

Senate approves death penalty for drug traffickers