ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Sanwo-Olu to pensioners - Don't give your gratuity to Churches, Mosques

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Sanwo-Olu also introduced a new Pension Administration system called ‘Pay-As-You-Go,’ which guarantees prompt payments to retirees once all necessary procedures and approvals are completed before retirement.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

During the 105th batch retirement bond certificate presentation ceremony on Thursday, July 4th, 2024, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasised that retirees should use their pension funds to meet their family’s needs.

He said, “This is not meant to solve all family problems. It is about you, what you have earned and worked for.

“When they say they want to build a church or mosque and ask you to come out to pledge N3m, don’t do that. God will give you the wisdom to act, Sanwo-Olu has done his part.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted the government’s ongoing dedication to assisting retirees through pension payments, stressing that these funds, earned through years of labour, should be spent wisely on personal well-being.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also introduced a new Pension Administration system called ‘Pay-As-You-Go,’ which guarantees prompt payments to retirees once all necessary procedures and approvals are completed before retirement.

“Today, we mark the 105th Retirement Bond Certificate presentation, a historic milestone as we transition into a new era of Pension Administration called ‘Pay-As You-Go’.

“From now on, all retirees of the state government will be paid as they retire, provided all procedures and approvals have been completed before retirement,” he said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu, lawmakers urged to probe alleged racketeering in MDAs appointments

Tinubu, lawmakers urged to probe alleged racketeering in MDAs appointments

Sanwo-Olu to pensioners - Don't give your gratuity to Churches, Mosques

Sanwo-Olu to pensioners - Don't give your gratuity to Churches, Mosques

Opposition lawmakers advise sacked Rivers lawmakers not to pressure judiciary

Opposition lawmakers advise sacked Rivers lawmakers not to pressure judiciary

Gov Sani restores traditional ruler dethroned by El-Rufai

Gov Sani restores traditional ruler dethroned by El-Rufai

18 months after inauguration, Agbara Fire Station stays locked without equipment

18 months after inauguration, Agbara Fire Station stays locked without equipment

Governor Idris declares Monday public holiday for Islamic new year in Kebbi

Governor Idris declares Monday public holiday for Islamic new year in Kebbi

Mining operators make huge profits but refuse to give FG hence rate hike - Alake

Mining operators make huge profits but refuse to give FG hence rate hike - Alake

Samoa Agreement: All you need to know about the controversial treaty signed by Tinubu

Samoa Agreement: All you need to know about the controversial treaty signed by Tinubu

NCAA suspends 10 private jets for failing to comply with recertification process

NCAA suspends 10 private jets for failing to comply with recertification process

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nurein Shiabu Migyimah

NDC parliamentary candidate suspended over sex with constituency secretary's wife

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe Gov suspends councillor, village head for allegedly stealing transformer

Mohammed’s appointment is slated for an initial term of four years. [Bola Ahmed Tinubu/X]

Tinubu appoints 8 new Federal Permanent Secretaries

I spent 11 months in a dungeon - Nigerian deportees narrate harrowing experience in Turkey

I spent 11 months in a dungeon - Nigerian deportees narrate harrowing experience in Turkey