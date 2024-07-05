Sanwo-Olu to pensioners - Don't give your gratuity to Churches, Mosques

During the 105th batch retirement bond certificate presentation ceremony on Thursday, July 4th, 2024, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasised that retirees should use their pension funds to meet their family’s needs.

He said, “This is not meant to solve all family problems. It is about you, what you have earned and worked for.

“When they say they want to build a church or mosque and ask you to come out to pledge N3m, don’t do that. God will give you the wisdom to act, Sanwo-Olu has done his part.”

He highlighted the government’s ongoing dedication to assisting retirees through pension payments, stressing that these funds, earned through years of labour, should be spent wisely on personal well-being.

LASG inaugurates new pension reform

Governor Sanwo-Olu also introduced a new Pension Administration system called ‘Pay-As-You-Go,’ which guarantees prompt payments to retirees once all necessary procedures and approvals are completed before retirement.

“Today, we mark the 105th Retirement Bond Certificate presentation, a historic milestone as we transition into a new era of Pension Administration called ‘Pay-As You-Go’.