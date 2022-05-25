RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Dino Melaye pledges to Atiku after losing PDP Senate ticket

Ima Elijah

Atiku is argued to be the aspirant with a huge chance of securing the ticket

Dino Melaye (Silverbird TV)

A senatorial aspirant for Kogi West on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dino Melaye, has further restated his allegiance to the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar.

Melaye is rooting for Atiku, a frontline presidential aspirant of the PDP, who is argued to be the aspirant with a huge chance of securing the ticket and emerging as the flagbearer of the opposition party.

According to reports, the former lawmaker, who lost his senatorial ticket to a House of Representatives member representing Kabba-Buni/Ijumu Federal Constituency, Tajudeen Yusuf, had alleged “gang-up” for his loss at the primary.

Meanwhile, Melaye has claimed he is a winner, regardless of his loss in a re-run election at the PDP senatorial primary.

He stated on his Instagram handle, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, “My winner’s status is not tied to any election. It is my eternal heritage. Dino is Dino. I am very proud to be associated with Atiku Abubakar. A true Patriot, consummate humanitarian and passionate Unifier. Don’t make a mistake, Dino is coming. SDM.”

The run-off election held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, which saw Yusuf poll 163 votes and Melaye scored 99 votes, had shattered the hopes of the phenomenal Senator from returning to the Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Yusuf has urged other aspirants in the race to join hands with him to win in the general election, while commending the conduct of the primary.

What looks like history repeating itself, Melaye, who represented Kogi West in the Senate from 2015 to 2019, was also beaten in 2019 by an incumbent Smart Adeyemi of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC in a re-run election.

Ima Elijah

