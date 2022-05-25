Dino Melaye pledges to Atiku after losing PDP Senate ticket

Melaye is rooting for Atiku, a frontline presidential aspirant of the PDP, who is argued to be the aspirant with a huge chance of securing the ticket and emerging as the flagbearer of the opposition party.

According to reports, the former lawmaker, who lost his senatorial ticket to a House of Representatives member representing Kabba-Buni/Ijumu Federal Constituency, Tajudeen Yusuf, had alleged “gang-up” for his loss at the primary.

Meanwhile, Melaye has claimed he is a winner, regardless of his loss in a re-run election at the PDP senatorial primary.

He stated on his Instagram handle, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, “My winner’s status is not tied to any election. It is my eternal heritage. Dino is Dino. I am very proud to be associated with Atiku Abubakar. A true Patriot, consummate humanitarian and passionate Unifier. Don’t make a mistake, Dino is coming. SDM.”

The run-off election held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, which saw Yusuf poll 163 votes and Melaye scored 99 votes, had shattered the hopes of the phenomenal Senator from returning to the Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Yusuf has urged other aspirants in the race to join hands with him to win in the general election, while commending the conduct of the primary.