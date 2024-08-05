ADVERTISEMENT
Court halts Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines

Segun Adeyemi

This ruling effectively halts the national carrier project, raising questions about the transparency and legality of the processes involved in its establishment.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, presiding over the case, ordered that the Federal Government's proposed establishment of a national carrier, Nigeria Air, be halted.

The judgment came as a significant victory for the plaintiffs, the Registered Trustees of the Airline Operators of Nigeria, alongside Azman Air Services Limited, Air Peace Limited, Max Air Limited, United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited, and Topbrass Aviation Limited.

They had sought to stop the sale, citing wrongful exclusion and irregularities in the bidding and selection processes.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa granted all the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs except for the ₦2bn damages claim for the injury they alleged to have suffered.

The judge stated, "The proposed establishment of Nigeria Air should not be carried out," thereby affirming the plaintiffs' position on the illegality of the bidding process.

The six plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Nigeria Air Limited, Ethiopian Airlines, former Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika, and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

They requested the court annul the entire bidding and selection process, including the former officials' approval and grant of Ethiopian Airlines.

