Court rejects Abba Kyari’s bail application

Justice Ekwo held that the sister court, which gave the order in favour of NDLEA on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, was a court of coordinate jurisdiction.

The judge, however, said he was inclined to hear Kyari’s fundamental enforcement rights suit with the urgency it deserves after the expiration of the 14-day court order.

He subsequently adjourned until March 15, 2022, to hear his application on his fundamental right enforcement.

Kyari, last week, approached the court praying that the Federal Government be ordered to pay him N500million and also tender a written apology to him in two national dailies for the unlawful violation of his fundamental human rights.

He is further praying the court for, "a declaration that arrest and continued detention of the Applicant by the Agent of the Respondent without bringing him before a court of competent jurisdiction from 12th of February 2022 till date, is Illegal, unlawful and a gross violation of his fundamental right."

He also asked the court to direct the agency to tender a public apology in national dailies.