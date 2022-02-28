RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Court rejects Abba Kyari’s bail application

Authors:

Ima Elijah

A Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, on Monday, February 28, 2022, refused to grant the bail application of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari.

Abba Kyari (PremiumTimes)
Abba Kyari (PremiumTimes)

Justice Inyang Ekwo in a ruling said the application had been overtaken by events following an order of a sister court (Justice Zainab Abubakar), granting the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s (NDLEA) prayers to detain Kyari for another 14 days to enable it to conclude its investigation.

Recommended articles

Justice Ekwo held that the sister court, which gave the order in favour of NDLEA on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, was a court of coordinate jurisdiction.

The judge, however, said he was inclined to hear Kyari’s fundamental enforcement rights suit with the urgency it deserves after the expiration of the 14-day court order.

He subsequently adjourned until March 15, 2022, to hear his application on his fundamental right enforcement.

Kyari, last week, approached the court praying that the Federal Government be ordered to pay him N500million and also tender a written apology to him in two national dailies for the unlawful violation of his fundamental human rights.

He is further praying the court for, "a declaration that arrest and continued detention of the Applicant by the Agent of the Respondent without bringing him before a court of competent jurisdiction from 12th of February 2022 till date, is Illegal, unlawful and a gross violation of his fundamental right."

He also asked the court to direct the agency to tender a public apology in national dailies.

Justice Ekwo fixed today for hearing the bail application and directed Kyari’s lawyer to put NDLEA on notice and serve the agency with the hearing notice.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court rejects Abba Kyari’s bail application

Court rejects Abba Kyari’s bail application

US and Canada boycott Russian Vodka in solidarity with Ukraine

US and Canada boycott Russian Vodka in solidarity with Ukraine

Africans fleeing war complain of racism at Ukrainian-Polish border

Africans fleeing war complain of racism at Ukrainian-Polish border

NANS holds peaceful protest in Jos over ASUU strike

NANS holds peaceful protest in Jos over ASUU strike

Strike: Smart Adeyemi appeals to FG, ASUU to address issues

Strike: Smart Adeyemi appeals to FG, ASUU to address issues

Tinubu’s joke, Atiku’s jab and the lazy Nigerian youths [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Tinubu’s joke, Atiku’s jab and the lazy Nigerian youths [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Russian Invasion: Ukraine demands immediate EU membership

Russian Invasion: Ukraine demands "immediate" EU membership

2023: Northern group backs Jonathan for presidency

2023: Northern group backs Jonathan for presidency

Russian Invasion: Nigerians in Ukraine granted visa-free access into Romania and Hungary

Russian Invasion: Nigerians in Ukraine granted visa-free access into Romania and Hungary

Trending

What is going on between Russia and Ukraine?

Putin attacks parts of Ukraine

Who gave NATO the right to kill Gadhafi? – Angry Putin asked 10 years ago (video)

Muammar Gadhafi and Vladimir Putin

Tinubu says he’s ready to get dirty over his 2023 ambition

Bola Tinubu (Guardian)

Crisis in Ukraine: We are not targeting your citizens, Russia tells Nigeria

Russia's Vladimir Putin chairing a Security Council meeting in Moscow on Monday.