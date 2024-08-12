Couple in passport mutilation saga at Lagos Airport trade tackles over incident

According to her, they have had family issues long before they return to Nigeria from Europe.

Igiebor, a content creator known for sharing content about her husband and kids on TikTok, made the revelation on Monday.

In the video, she said, "This issue has been going on for a long time. And I have to do what I did. Don't just look at my actions alone. I'm not a mad woman. I have gone through so many things. I have my own reasons.

"What if I had done this thing in Europe, where we came from? I don't want him to go through much stress, which is why I did it in Nigeria. So many people at the airport that day saw me acting. It has been a family issue all the time. My husband even cannot speak about it. I suffered with him, and just like that, his family wants my suffering to be shattered.

"To be sincere, I did it so my husband would not return (to Europe). I have gone through pain. Many don't know what I'm going through. My husband bought me an iPhone to calm me. It has been going on for years. He knows that I've not forgotten it; I'm just pretending to have gone past it."

The woman apologised to Nigerians who were angry over her action and Nigerian immigration.

However, she did not provide specific details about the events that led to the passport destruction; she hinted at family issues.

Husband responds to Wife's viral comment

Meanwhile, her husband responded to her statement, revealing that he had the full clip of what transpired at the airport.

He said, "I don't really want to say anything, but I will leave you to watch the video. I have the full clip. She did not know that I gave somebody my phone. I have the full clip, and I'm going to post it."

Mr Igiebor further noted that he didn't expect his wife's remark in her earlier statement but that it contradicted the actual incident at the Lagos Airport.

His statement was reeled out alongside the full clip of the video, where it was observed that some airport officials were holding his wife to retrain her from causing further damage.