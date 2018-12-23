She posts via a Twitter profile Abu Bakr Bilyamin on Saturday, December 22, 2018, informing the NYSC of the oversight.

"Dear NYSC, I am a Corps Member serving in Borno State, 18BII. Today, 22/12/2018, I was credited with N198,800 as allowance instead of N19,800," the corps member tweets.

Her honesty helped captured the state of mind of some of her audience who will rather keep the among wrongfully credited for themselves.

But there are others who appreciate an act of goodness. Like the presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) Fela Durotoye who writes to encourage her.

In the year 2016, a much bigger amount was at stake when Mohammed Ibrahim Ogbanago, a security officer working at a Lagos branch of the United Bank For Africa (UBA), returns a sum of $10,000 he found at his office.

A year after his rewarded at a ceremony attended by bank chairman Tony Elumelu. Ogbanago's honesty yielded cash rewards from the governments of Adamawa and Bauchi states.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu reportedly promises the UBA staff N5 million.