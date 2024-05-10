ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

NANS takes stance on FG's planned cybersecurity levy

Segun Adeyemi

The NANS president said digital infrastructure, which is closely intertwined with critical sectors like finance, telecommunications, and governance, is constantly at risk of cyber attacks.

NANS, CBN, [Facebook]
NANS, CBN, [Facebook]

Recommended articles

According to NANS President Comrade Lucky Emonefe, this levy is not an isolated measure but part of the broader Cybercrime Act established in 2015 during President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

Despite being in place since 2015, the full enforcement of this legislation had been delayed due to a variety of factors, including the need for further infrastructure development and the complexity of adapting to rapidly evolving cyber threats.

Emonefe emphasised that the decision to implement the act fully is a well-considered response to the increasing cyber threats faced by Nigeria, with its digital infrastructure, closely intertwined with critical sectors like finance, telecommunications, and governance, being constantly at risk of cyber attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "These threats pose significant risks to our national security, economic stability, and the overall privacy of our citizens.

"We, therefore, call on the CBN to engage the public and other stakeholders to provide a better explanation of the genuine intent of the bill.

"It is important to dispel misconceptions circulating in sections of the media, particularly regarding the notion that the Cybersecurity Levy serves as a revenue generation tool for the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA)."

He emphasised that enacting the Cybersecurity Act is a forward-looking measure aimed at safeguarding our digital prospects and defending the welfare of every Nigerian.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

252 UNN graduates bag first-class honours at 52nd convocation

252 UNN graduates bag first-class honours at 52nd convocation

Osogbo residents rejoice over NDLEA's death penalty for drug traffickers

Osogbo residents rejoice over NDLEA's death penalty for drug traffickers

₦80.2bn fraud: Court insists Yahaya Bello must appear in court

₦80.2bn fraud: Court insists Yahaya Bello must appear in court

NANS takes stance on FG's planned cybersecurity levy

NANS takes stance on FG's planned cybersecurity levy

Alex Otti likens political parties to churches as PDP chieftains defect to APC in Abia

Alex Otti likens political parties to churches as PDP chieftains defect to APC in Abia

NCDC confirms 857 cases of lassa fever, 156 deaths across 28 States in Nigeria

NCDC confirms 857 cases of lassa fever, 156 deaths across 28 States in Nigeria

Ogun Govt, NEMA compensate traders affected by Lafenwa market fire disaster

Ogun Govt, NEMA compensate traders affected by Lafenwa market fire disaster

I'll deal with you even if you're VIPs - Wike warns Abuja land grabbers

I'll deal with you even if you're VIPs - Wike warns Abuja land grabbers

House of Reps mourns Isa Dogonyaro's passing after brief illness

House of Reps mourns Isa Dogonyaro's passing after brief illness

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

EFCC, ICPC. [Facebook]

CSOs demand freedom in operation for anti-graft agencies

Syringes [Healthline]

FG bans foreign syringes in hospitals, promotes NAFDAC-approved local procurement

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu vows to prevent Lekki from becoming another Apapa

Godwin Emefiele [Punch]

Emefiele's trial adjourned to May 9 to study additional proof of evidence