NANS takes stance on FG's planned cybersecurity levy

According to NANS President Comrade Lucky Emonefe, this levy is not an isolated measure but part of the broader Cybercrime Act established in 2015 during President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

Despite being in place since 2015, the full enforcement of this legislation had been delayed due to a variety of factors, including the need for further infrastructure development and the complexity of adapting to rapidly evolving cyber threats.

Emonefe emphasised that the decision to implement the act fully is a well-considered response to the increasing cyber threats faced by Nigeria, with its digital infrastructure, closely intertwined with critical sectors like finance, telecommunications, and governance, being constantly at risk of cyber attacks.

He said, "These threats pose significant risks to our national security, economic stability, and the overall privacy of our citizens.

"We, therefore, call on the CBN to engage the public and other stakeholders to provide a better explanation of the genuine intent of the bill.

"It is important to dispel misconceptions circulating in sections of the media, particularly regarding the notion that the Cybersecurity Levy serves as a revenue generation tool for the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA)."