Westa.Solar increases its installed solar capacity in Nigeria to 3MW in 2023

Nigeria has long struggled with insufficient and unreliable electricity supply, which has been a significant barrier to industrialisation and foreign investment, resulting in economic losses and hampering the aspirations of a growing nation.

Aspira 1 Kiddo Store Section 550kWp, Kano, Nigeria
To help combat these challenges, westa.solar, a leading provider of commercial and industrial solar solutions, proudly announces the commissioning of a 990kWp solar installation at Aspira Nigeria Limited.

westa.solar's commitment to renewable energy has been unwavering, and this latest expansion of their installed solar capacity is a testament to their dedication to addressing Nigeria's power crisis, as this will help bridge the gap in power supply, providing clean, reliable, and sustainable energy to businesses across the country.

Aspira 990kWp 4
Recall that westa.solar secured a mezzanine loan of over a million dollars from the Development Bank of Austria (OeEB) in 2022 and has continued to positively grow its portfolio in giant strides.

The company’s Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) model offers a robust power supply solution which includes financing, design, procurement, installation and maintenance of rooftop and ground-mounted solar projects for Commercial and Industrial clients in West Africa. By providing finance for the projects, westa.solar uptakes the initial capital investment, which is typically a high amount of funds for a large turn-key solution, hence ensuring a competitive Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), with respect to clients’ existing cost of using a combination of electricity from the national grid and diesel or gas generators to supply its energy needs.

In the past two months, westa.solar has managed the seamless operation of its new solar rooftop power plant of 990KWp at Aspira Nigeria Limited, located in Kano state, Nigeria. This project is expected to offset over 18,000 tons of CO2 emissions during the project’s lifetime, with cost savings to Aspira Nigeria Limited estimated at 2.5 billion naira.

Angel Spinning and Dyeing Limited 396kWp Kano Nigeria
This feat, along with the earlier commissioning of a 396kWp solution at Angel Spinning and Dyeing Limited, adds to a growing list of clientele under westa.solar’s PPA model, with a total installed capacity now at 3MWp of solar.

westa.solar’s solar hybrid systems, ranging from 120kW to 5MW, are an excellent solution for manufacturing companies or large-scale businesses with daily operations that demand a lot of energy.

By providing reliable power supply at a competitive price, westa.solar offers greater financial predictability and contributes to decarbonizing the Nigerian energy mix.

