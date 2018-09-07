Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

We are ready to support more Nigerian farmers – Netherlands

Netherlands We are ready to support more Nigerian farmers – Michel Deelen

The deputy ambassador and Head of  the Netherlands Representation in Lagos also restated the Netherlands government’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in increasing milk production and other dairy products.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria is boosting its seed industry with 158 new firms play We are ready to support more Nigerian farmers – Michel Deelen (Leadership)

The Deputy Ambassador of  the  Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr  Michel Deelen, on Friday expressed his home government’s readiness to support more Nigerian farmers to boost the nation’s food production.

Deelen gave the promise at a networking event for journalists in Lagos on a post Dutch Roots Conference recently organised by the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAD).

The deputy ambassador and Head of  the Netherlands Representation in Lagos also restated the Netherlands government’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in increasing milk production and other dairy products.

“We are really ready to support more small and medium Nigerian farmers in increasing their food production especially those in dairy farming.

“We are willing to increase their productivity. We are going to be doing a study on how best to assist these Nigerian farmers.

“We are also looking at the possibility of introducing the seeds mprovement project to enhance the use of improved seeds by Nigerian farmers,’’ he said.

Deelen said his office had also decided to invite different agricultural experts from the Netherlands to train farmers in different parts of Nigeria to scale up food production.

The deputy ambassador added that his home government has had discussions with President Muhammadu Buhari on how to increase milk production in Nigeria.

According to Deelen, plans are underway to encourage more young Nigerians in farming as well as increase exchanges between Nigerian farmers and their dutch counterparts.“We need to establish a better situation whereby Nigerian farmers are better informed on how best to have impact in boosting food production in Nigeria.’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fish Farming Ever thought of starting this business? Here's howbullet
2 Vocational Skills 5 profitable hand works everyone should consider havingbullet
3 Cooking Gas Ever thought of starting this business? Here's howbullet

Related Articles

Strategy Nigeria is boosting its seed industry with 158 new firms
Lagos Floods The problem looks inevitable in 2018 as Victoria Island, Lekki and Ajah might be submerged again
Opinion Ahead of primaries, is Saraki the candidate the PDP needs?
Baba of Karo A woman who told feminism and freewill stories about Hausa people of Nigeria in 1949 and helped document history
In Benue Herdsmen attacks have forced 20,000 children out of schools into IDP camps - SUBEB
Buhari President not happy with Nigerian media's coverage of herdsmen, farmers conflict
Buhari I’m not afraid of free, fair elections in 2019
Politics The huge differences between President Kenyatta's 'lively' talks with Trump and Buhari's 'lifeless' talk with him
TOPFEEDS Company wins "Nigeria most preferred animal feeds brand of the year 2018"

Business

Yemi Osinbajo
Osibanjo Vice President says business support services, MSMEs must be sustained
Minister says Buhari's government will not share money around
Lai Mohammed World leaders want to do business with Nigeria
Why Nigeria’s currency swap deal with China makes economic sense
Buhari Nigeria, China to sign $328m agreement on ICT – Presidency
Make extra money online as a 9-5 jobber
FOREX Naira depreciates against dollar at investor’s window