Uber introduces new service for customers to order cannabis

For the moment, no delivery is possible, as delivery of cannabis is illegal in Canada even though consumption of the substance is legal.

Uber Eats users can order the cannabis in a dedicated section of the app, and pick up the substance at a nearby store.

Currently, only one store is available, a cannabis retailer by the name of Tokyo Smoke.

Obviously, for security reasons, customers will not be able to order without confirming their age on the app.

They will also be required to present an identity card to collect the selected products.

