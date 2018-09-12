Pulse.ng logo
Tin Can Island Customs Command generates N31.8bn in August

In Lagos Tin Can Island Customs Command generates N31.8bn in August

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Comptroller Musa Abdullahi, said this while conducting the Zonal Coordinator Zone “A” Assistant Comptroller General of Customs (ACG), Dahiru Aminu round the projects to be inaugurated on Wednesday in Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tin Can Island Customs Port 2 'generates N908m in November' play Tin Can Island Customs Command generates N31.8bn in August (Premium Times)

The Tin Can Island Port Customs Command says it generated N31.8 billion in the months of August 2018, higher than N28.6 billion generated in the corresponding period of 2017.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Comptroller Musa Abdullahi, said this while conducting the Zonal Coordinator Zone “A” Assistant Comptroller General of Customs (ACG), Dahiru Aminu round the projects to be inaugurated on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said that the figure generated increased by N3.24 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the zonal coordinator inaugurated One Stop Treatment Area, Staff Canteen and a mini football pitch erected at the command.

According to him, the Tincan Island Port received another boost in terms of infrastructural projects to enhance the operations of the Query & Amendment Department.

He added that an Ultra Modern Canteen and a Mini Sports Pitch was inaugurated to attract maritime stakeholders.

Abdullahi said that the projects became imperative following the need to re-position the command to an enviable height in order to add further impetus to its status as the most user friendly port in the sub-region.

While inaugurating the projects, the zonal coordinator commended the CAC of Tin can command for his thoughtfulness, saying that the facilities would address the incessant complaints of multiplicity of alerts, which hitherto was a recurring decimal.

“As the name connotes, stakeholders are enjoined to take advantage of this, especially for the facilitation of Legitimate Trade”.

“The centre will house Query and Amendment (Q & A), Valuation and CIU for the synchronization and harmonization of trade disputes.

“Management is commending the effort of the controller for embarking on projects with considerable significance to the well being of the officers and men of the command,” Aminu said.

Earlier, the CAC eulogised the management and staff of Seven Up Bottling Company Ltd. for donating a synthetic Mini Pitch as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He noted that it would service the sporting needs of both officers and their esteemed stakeholders.

Abdullahi said the command had also organised a two-day seminar for Association of Nigeria Customs Licence Agents (ANCLA) between Sept. 5 and 6, following their formal request for training on “End User Certificate (EUC) on documentation guideline and requirements.

He emphasized the importance of EUC as a regulatory document and urged importers and their agents to ensure strict compliance with the processes and procedures in the interest of National Security.

Abdullahi harped on the need for stakeholders to build effective partnership by supporting and enforcing the Fiscal Policies of the Federal Government in terms of Trade.

He, however, reiterated his commitment to reward compliant declarants and to sanction complacence. 

