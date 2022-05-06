RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  business

Surge in population weakens economic progress of Lagos Island - LCCI

Authors:

Clinton Isidore

Pressure on the district's infrastructure impedes its continued growth. The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) warns that the rapid increase in population growth, and other activities of urbanisation puts a strain on the economic growth of Africa's economic powerhouse – Lagos Island.

Asiwaju-Dr-Michael-Olawale-Cole (LCCI)
Asiwaju-Dr-Michael-Olawale-Cole (LCCI)

Michael Asiwaju Olawale-cole, the LCCI president, made the disclosure during his opening remark at the Lagos Island economic summit webinar.

Recommended articles

Lagos Island is a major and strategic player to trade and commerce in Nigeria due to the high volume of business carried out in the area, Olawale-cole remarked.

He was, however, not happy with the wave of rapid migration to the district, saying it puts immense pressure on the continued growth potential of the area.

According to him, the situation was not to be taken lightly, considering the value of the district to the economy of the state and the nation at large.

He said, “The extensive and daily money-making activities have, over time, accelerated the transition of the Island from a mere trade point to a commercial nerve centre. This underscores its immense potential along with the key structural components of the Nigerian economy, especially in distributive trade, real estate, transportation, logistics, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

“However, as the economic assets of the metropolitan mega-city increase by leaps and bounds, unintended consequences of rapid population growth, urbanisation, relentless demands for infrastructure, increasing demand for quality education services, and healthcare are common realities.

“As it is, the economic growth of Lagos Island is outpaced by the geometric increase in the population size.”

To remedy the situation, Olawale-cole called for all relevant stakeholders to join hands to come up with a comprehensive methodology for the development of Lagos Island to further unlock the economic potential of the state.

Authors:

Clinton Isidore Clinton Isidore Clinton is a full stack digital marketer, small business growth hacker, and youth career coach.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Surge in population weakens economic progress of Lagos Island - LCCI

Surge in population weakens economic progress of Lagos Island - LCCI

Nigeria's inflation rate to depreciate to 16.1% this year - IMF

Nigeria's inflation rate to depreciate to 16.1% this year - IMF

Andela launches new platform as it expands talent offerings

Andela launches new platform as it expands talent offerings

lNEC: Fresh voter registration hits 8.8 million

lNEC: Fresh voter registration hits 8.8 million

2023 presidency: Group pledges N120m support for Oshiomhole’s ambition

2023 presidency: Group pledges N120m support for Oshiomhole’s ambition

N40m: Aspirant sues PDP over ‘high cost’ of nomination form

N40m: Aspirant sues PDP over ‘high cost’ of nomination form

UK recognises IPOB as terrorist group, now excluded from asylum

UK recognises IPOB as terrorist group, now excluded from asylum

Unknown gunmen attack Ebonyi area,set vehicle ablaze

Unknown gunmen attack Ebonyi area,set vehicle ablaze

UTME begins nationwide as 1.7m candidates sit for examination

UTME begins nationwide as 1.7m candidates sit for examination

Trending

DMO says many states lack the capacity to repay overdue debts

Debt Management Office (DMO)