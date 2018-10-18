Pulse.ng logo
Osinbajo says no plans to sell Ajaokuta Steel Plant

The blast furnace at Ajaokuta Steel Company has never been switched on but the FG has stated that it is not going to be sold.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has confirmed that the Federal Government of Nigeria has no plan to sell the Ajaokuta Steel Plant.

He confirmed this at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, October 18, 2018, following a meeting with the Kogi State Governor, Yahaha Bello.

After his meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello confirmed no plans to sell the precious Ajaokuta Steel Plant.

ALSO READ: Reps ask President to stop concession of Ajaokuta steel company

Bello revealed the details of their discussion in a report by The Nation News.

“First of all, the Vice President, being the Chairman of the National Economic Council, we came to make some enquiries from him over the purported sale of Ajaokuta Steel Complex and he has indicated that there is nothing like that.

“He said there is no plan by the Federal Government to sale Ajaokuta Steel Company. The VP said Ajaokuta is an asset of the Federal Government and that they are looking into how best to make good use of that particular complex for the benefit of Nigerians at large.

“Also, we are going to coronate the new Oba of Kabba on Saturday, we came to notify him as a father of the event that is coming up on Saturday and to seek for his blessings.”

