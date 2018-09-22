Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

NSE suspends trading on Skye Bank shares

Nigerian Stock Exchange NSE suspends trading on Skye Bank shares

The exchange gave the notice in Lagos in a statement by Mr Olumide Orojimi, Head, Corporate Communications and Mr Godstime Iwenekhai Head, Listings Regulations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria's central bank withdraws Skye bank operating license play NSE suspends trading on Skye Bank shares (Premium Times)

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday officially notified the investing public that Skye Bank Plc shares would be suspended from trading on Sept. 24.

The exchange gave the notice in Lagos in a statement by Mr Olumide Orojimi, Head, Corporate Communications and Mr Godstime Iwenekhai Head, Listings Regulations.

NSE said in the statement that the action was taken following the recent regulatory action of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revoking the banking license of Skye Bank.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exchange said that the decision was pursuant to the “Rules on Suspension of Trading in Listed Securities, Rulebook of The Exchange (Issuers’ Rules).”

It stated that further developments would be communicated as appropriate in due course.

CBN has revoked the banking licence of the Bank, and transferred its assets and liabilities to a newly licensed bridge bank called Polaris Bank.

Mr Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor, said at a news conference in Lagos that the decision was due to failure of its shareholders to recapitalise the bank.

Emefiele, however, said that the purpose of the CBN’s intervention in Skye Bank on July 4, 2016 had been achieved.

He said that the focus of the action then was to save depositors’ funds and to ensure that the bank continued as a growing concern, being a systemically important bank.

“Part of our intention was also to stem the imminent job losses to staff if a liquidation option had been adopted.

“These objectives have been fully achieved and the bank has been able to meet customer obligations, having curtailed the liquidity haemorrhage and restored depositor confidence.

Indeed, the bank’s performance has improved considerably compared to the pre-July 2016 era”, he said.

Emefiele said that the result of its examinations and forensic audit of the bank showed that the bank required urgent recapitalisation.

According to him, the bank can no longer continue to live on borrowed times with indefinite liquidity support from the CBN.

He added that the bank’s shareholders were unable to recapitalise it.

“As a responsible and responsive regulator and in consultation with the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), we have decided to establish a bridge bank, Polaris Bank, to assume the assets and liabilities of Skye bank.

“The strategy is for the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) to capitalise the bridge bank and begin the process of sourcing investors to buy out AMCON,” Emefiele said.

He, however, assured all depositors that under the arrangement, their deposits shall remain safe and that normal banking services shall continue in the new bank on Sept. 24.

The CBN governor said te arrangement was to enable customers to transact their businesses seamlessly.

He said that all customers of Skye Bank shall be automatic customers of the new bank and their accounts and records duly purchased by Polaris Bank.

NAN also reports that NDIC has sold Polaris Bank to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) with the mandate to stabilise the bank as well as return it to profitability for the purpose of selling it to interested Investors.

Consequently, AMCON will inject N786 billion into Polaris Bank to bring it’s net value to zero.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Vocational Skills 5 profitable hand works everyone should consider havingbullet
2 Fish Farming Ever thought of starting this business? Here's howbullet
3 Cooking Gas Ever thought of starting this business? Here's howbullet

Related Articles

CBN Your money remains safe but Skye Bank as Polaris bank takes over
Skye Bank CBN withdraws bank's operational licence
Finance Nigeria's central bank withdraws Skye Bank's operating license, secures customers' deposit with a bridge bank
Environmental Levy Oyo govt shuts Obasanjo Farms
Hero Until The End Man dies from exhaustion after rescuing 13 in boat accident
Strategy Nigeria's Fidelity Bank has partnered with WorldRemit to facilitate instant money transfers
WAEC GCE registration closes on Friday, July 27, 2018
Pulse Blogger Welcome to Akure
WASSCE WAEC extends registration deadline for Nov/Dec exam to July 27, 2018

Business

Indonesia demands more for crude oil from Nigeria to meet local needs
NNPC We’ve no hidden $470.5m, N8bn in commercial banks
Ringier Africa Company’s media & marketing business venturing further into Francophone Africa
Coca-Cola might start producing drinks infused with Marijuana soon
Innovation Coca-Cola might start producing drinks infused with Marijuana soon - Report
Tin Can Island Customs Port 2 'generates N908m in November'
In Lagos Tin Can Island Customs Command generates N31.8bn in August
X
Advertisement