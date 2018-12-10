Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Nigerian economy grows by 1.81% in the third quarter of 2018

Business Nigerian economy grows by 1.81% in the third quarter of 2018

An analysis of the report shows that non-oil sector of the economy recorded a growth of 2.32% as oil sector dragged the economy by a contraction of 2.91% in Q3.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari play

Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari

(Politicsonline)

Nigeria's economy grew by 1.81% (year-on-year) in real terms in the third quarter of 2018, a positive growth streak compared to the third quarter of 2017 which recorded a growth of 1.17%.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated this on Monday, December 10, 2018, in its third quarter GDP report.

According to the report, Nigeria's GDP rose by 0.31% points from the second quarter which had a growth rate of 1.50%. Quarter on quarter, real GDP growth was 9.05%.

In the quarter under review, NBS said the aggregate GDP stood at N33,368,049.14 million in nominal terms.

play (nigerianstat)

 

This performance is higher when compared to the third quarter of 2017 which recorded a GDP aggregate of N29,377,674.03 million thus, presenting a positive year on year nominal growth rate of 13.58%.

“This growth rate is higher relative to growth recorded in the third quarter of 2017 by 2.88% points and higher than the proceeding quarter by 0.01% points with growth rates of 10.70% and 13.57% respectively,” the Statistics Office said on Monday.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa's analysis of the report shows that non-oil sector of the economy continues on a positive streak with growth by 2.32% in the third quarter as oil sector dragged the economy by a contraction of 2.91% in Q3.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Fish Farming Ever thought of starting this business? Here's howbullet
2 Cooking Gas Ever thought of starting this business? Here's howbullet
3 Tailoring Here's how to start a fashion and style businessbullet

Business

Naira sells at N363 to dollar at parallel market
CBN's draft guidelines on Payment Service Banks has nothing to do with fintech startups, here's what it is really all about
Business CBN moves to save the Naira from further depreciation
The CBN is causing a lot of concerns with its new plans
CBN grants Diamond bank approval to operate as National bank
Naira slumps to N370 per dollar, the weakest rate in 2018
Business Naira slumps to N370 per dollar, the weakest rate in 2018
X
Advertisement