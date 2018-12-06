Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Naira sells at N363 to dollar at parallel market

Naira sells at N363 to dollar at parallel market

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N470 and N415, respectively.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Naira sells at N363 to dollar at parallel market

The Naira on Thursday exchanged at N363 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N470 and N415, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N470 and N415, respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the naira closing at N 365.16 as investors transacted 223.63 million dollars for the day.

NAN reports that the CBN’ special forex intervention at BDC window took off today with the sale of 15, 000 dollars to 4, 000 BDCs nationwide.

Describing the intervention as positive, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), said the intervention translated to the appreciation of the naira.

” The intervention sales started today across the country and impacted positively on the appreciation of the Naira.

Over 4000 BDCs were able to access the intervention sales of 15, 000 dollars each,” Gwadabe said.

He said that ABCON was committed to partnering with the CBN to rescue the naira from the hands of speculators.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fish Farming Ever thought of starting this business? Here's howbullet
2 Tailoring Here's how to start a fashion and style businessbullet
3 Cooking Gas Ever thought of starting this business? Here's howbullet

Related Articles

5 travel deal scams to avoid when travelling in Nigeria
Finance Nigeria's central bank moves to save the Naira from further depreciation
Business CBN moves to save the Naira from further depreciation
Finance Nigeria’s local currency slumps to N370 per dollar, the weakest rate in 2018
Business Naira slumps to N370 per dollar, the weakest rate in 2018
NNPC saves $30m on Insurance premium in 3 years, Baru declares
Bambooks launches Nigeria’s largest digital library
Finance Nigerian naira weakens to N366 per dollar at the parallel market
Business Naira falls to N366 per dollar at the parallel market

Business

CBN's draft guidelines on Payment Service Banks has nothing to do with fintech startups, here's what it is really all about
Business CBN moves to save the Naira from further depreciation
The CBN is causing a lot of concerns with its new plans
CBN grants Diamond bank approval to operate as National bank
Naira slumps to N370 per dollar, the weakest rate in 2018
Business Naira slumps to N370 per dollar, the weakest rate in 2018
Nigerian naira
Business Naira falls to N366 per dollar at the parallel market
X
Advertisement