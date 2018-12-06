Naira sells at N363 to dollar at parallel market

news

The Naira on Thursday exchanged at N363 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N470 and N415, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N470 and N415, respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the naira closing at N 365.16 as investors transacted 223.63 million dollars for the day.

NAN reports that the CBN’ special forex intervention at BDC window took off today with the sale of 15, 000 dollars to 4, 000 BDCs nationwide.

Describing the intervention as positive, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), said the intervention translated to the appreciation of the naira.

” The intervention sales started today across the country and impacted positively on the appreciation of the Naira.

Over 4000 BDCs were able to access the intervention sales of 15, 000 dollars each,” Gwadabe said.

He said that ABCON was committed to partnering with the CBN to rescue the naira from the hands of speculators.