Naira depreciates marginaly against dollar at investors’ window

Naira Currency depreciates marginaly against dollar at investors’ window

The Naira on Wednesday depreciated marginally against the dollar at the investors’ window, trading at N364, weaker than N363.72 posted on Tuesday.

Market turnover stood at 264.04 million dollars, while it traded at N306.35 to the dollar at the official CBN window.

At the parallel market, the Naira closed at N359.5 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N482 and N421.

Trading at the Bureau De Change(BDC) window saw the Naira close at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N482 and N421.

The Nigerian currency remained stable at the market largely due to series of interventions by the CBN. 

