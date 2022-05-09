MTN, Mafab set to roll out 5G in August - NCC

The commission recently said they are expected to begin roll out of fifth generation (5g) technology services in August 2022.

The license now grants the winners, MTN and Mafab, the task of fast tracking the deployment of 5G internet services that will propel the country into a more digitalised economy.

"In line with the terms and conditions of the 5G license, the licensees are expected to commence roll out 5G services effective from August 24, 2022,” the NCC said in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Ikechukwu Adinde.

The commission had set the minimum auction bid price at $197.4 million. Mafab Communication and MTN Nigeria emerged the winners at $273 million each, while Airtel opted out of the auction. The bid lasted for eight hours, and had a total of 11 rounds.

According to the commission, the deployment of the 5G service will supercharge growth and standard of living in the country.

The 5G technology is also poised to bring significant improvement to network service, such as boosting network capacity and browsing speed, it further added.

"The Commission is optimistic that effective implementation of the National Policy on 5G will accelerate the actualisation of the national targets in the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025, the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030, as well as other sectoral policies designed to enhance Nigeria’s digital transformation,” the statement read.

“While the licensees are expected to meet the timetable regarding their 5G network rollout obligations, the NCC requires collective efforts and support of the private-sector and government toward transforming every aspect of the nation’s economy through 5G, which will herald greater transformation than what the nation witnessed with the 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G.”

The NCC, in February, had confirmed the full payment of #273.6 millon by the two spectrum license winners - MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communication.