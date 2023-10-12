MMA2 operators increase fees for airport car park and VIP lounge services

While quoting the Head of Spaces and Premises for BASL, Kola Bamigboye, the Head of Corporate Communications Department at MMA2, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, confirmed the terminal took the decision to revise the car park tariffs in order to align with the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain and upgrade the facilities and to also ensure safe and convenient parking experience for the valued passengers.

According to Bamigboye, the new car park tariff structure will take effect from November 1, 2023.

The Supervisor-In-Charge of Lounge Services at MMA2, Esther Oneida also revealed the VIP walk-in lounge access fee was reviewed upwards by 33.3% in order to maintain top-notch services at the lounge.

Visitors who visit the airport will now pay the sum of ₦500 for the first 30-minute stay at the MMA2 car park, an amount which before now covered payment for the first one-hour.

Cars parked for a duration of 90 minutes will now attract ₦1000 while subsequent 30-minute parking duration will attract ₦100 (till the fourth hour).

Overnight parking which before now, cost ₦3,500 has been increased to ₦5,000. 18-seater buses and above will also attract a parking fee of ₦5,000.

The recent tariff increment comes about three months after the access toll fee at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) was increased by 50% by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).