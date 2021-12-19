RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  business

Meta made to pay fines to Russia

The social networking giant was made to pay fines for content deemed illegal in Russia.

Meta troubles with the government in the countries it operates in are far from over. The social networking giant has been fined over content that was deemed illegal in Russia. The social media company’s parent company were made to pay a whopping 17 million roubles to the Russian government. The fine was imposed on Facebook alongside another social media company, Telegram.

There are still pending cases against Facebook and Google in Russia as Moscow turns up the heat on big tech companies in the country. The companies are being made to face the music for alleged repeated violations of the country’s legislation on media content regulation recently. If found guilty, the companies could be fined percentages of their earnings within its territory.

This year has seen some social media companies facing heat about their activities across the world with Meta, Instagram and Twitter seeming to take the most of it. With various countries starting to appreciate the impact these media companies are having on social situations, the governments are now making more effort to regulate their activities within their boundaries. Nigeria has also looked to regulate social media recently and is currently negotiating with the social media company on its newly proposed terms of operation in the country.

