Hunger has become normal in Nigeria, others– Adesina

“Almost 250 million men, women, and children across the continent go on an empty stomach from dawn to dusk.”

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, says hunger has become a way of life in many African countries.

He said this in a statement he wrote, which was published on the AfDB’s website on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Adesina said, “Africa’s food systems are failing to deliver diets that are healthy, affordable, secure, and safe for vast swathes of its population. For many in Africa, persistent food shortages mean that they struggle to put food on the table — hunger has become a way of life.

He called for the need to invest in sustainable, healthy diets to ensure the advancement of the health and well-being of Africans.

For too long, African countries have failed to make the investments necessary to provide sustainable, healthy diets for their citizens. We cannot go on in this way. Better nutrition in African countries is the foundation to advance health and well-being, educational attainment, prosperity, and equity. It is time to deliver food security at scale and nourish Africa once and for all,” he said.

He also stressed the role of AfDB in ensuring food security and proper nutrition in Africa, saying that over the past six years, almost 76 million people have benefited from agricultural technologies for food security through various initiatives of the bank.

