DMO says many states lack the capacity to repay overdue debts

The presentation was made by Dr Isiaku Mohammed on behalf of the DMO DG during a recent workshop for finance journalists in Abuja by the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Office.

States from across several geopolitical zones including Kano, Benue, Osun, Delta, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Rivers and Kwara owed pensioners.

In several public demonstrations, outcries and interviews, labour union leaders and officials have voiced their pain on the prevailing situation of unpaid pensions and gratuities by the state governments.

It can be recalled that in November 2021, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, speaking to State House correspondent in Abuja on salary and pension delay, said that "the National Economic Council (NEC) announced that the president had approved over #18 billion naira to each state of the federation to take care of outstanding salaries and pension".

In a related news, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has been reported to have made a huge deduction from the Federal Account Allocation Committee and this reduces the funds being shared by the various levels of government, the Punch had earlier reported.