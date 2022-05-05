The Director-General of the agency, Mrs. Patience Oniha, in a presentation document titled, “Paths to sustainable document, the SFTAS approach” said that the situation makes debt sustainability in states weaker.
DMO says many states lack the capacity to repay overdue debts
State governments hinge the problem of unpaid debts on poor economy. The Federal Government through the Debt Management Office (DMO) has said that many state governments find it hard to pay their arrears.
The presentation was made by Dr Isiaku Mohammed on behalf of the DMO DG during a recent workshop for finance journalists in Abuja by the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Office.
States from across several geopolitical zones including Kano, Benue, Osun, Delta, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Rivers and Kwara owed pensioners.
In several public demonstrations, outcries and interviews, labour union leaders and officials have voiced their pain on the prevailing situation of unpaid pensions and gratuities by the state governments.
It can be recalled that in November 2021, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, speaking to State House correspondent in Abuja on salary and pension delay, said that "the National Economic Council (NEC) announced that the president had approved over #18 billion naira to each state of the federation to take care of outstanding salaries and pension".
In a related news, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has been reported to have made a huge deduction from the Federal Account Allocation Committee and this reduces the funds being shared by the various levels of government, the Punch had earlier reported.
The NNPC said the reason for its FAAC deductions was to make up for the heavy subsidy spending it bears.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng