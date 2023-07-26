ADVERTISEMENT
CBN lifts ban on Bamboo, Nairabet, AbokiFX, 437 accounts

Bayo Wahab

The apex bank also instructed banks to notify the concerned customers of the development.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

A post-no-debit is a restriction placed on an account to stop the account holders from carrying out debit transactions, including ATMs and cheques, but the accounts can receive inflows.

The CBN announced this in a circular signed by A.M. Barau on behalf of the CBN director of banking supervision on Tuesday, July 26, 2023.

Some of the companies on the restriction list include Bamboo Systems Technology Limited, Escale Oil & Gas Limited, Rise Vest Technologies Limited, Chaka Technologies Limited, abokiFX Limited, Nairabet International, Northwood Energy Services and Proport Marine Limited.

The circular reads, “You are hereby directed to vacate the Post-No-Debit restriction placed on the accounts of the under-listed bank customers at our instance.

“You are also required to inform the concerned customers of the vacation accordingly.”

It would be recalled that the affected accounts were frozen in 2012 after the federal high court in Abuja granted the CBN’s request to freeze accounts of some fintech companies for 180 days.

The CBN claimed it was investigating ‘illegal foreign exchange transactions’ by the fintech companies.

