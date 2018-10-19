CBN injects $337m, CNY53m into Inter-Bank Forex Market

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

In another round of intervention, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Friday, injected over 337 million dollars in the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market.

The CBN also intervened to the tune of 53.44 million Chinese Yuan in the Spot and Short tenored forwards of the inter-bank foreign exchange market.

The CBN Spokesman, Mr Isaac Okorafor, in a statement in Abuja said that the move was in furtherance of the Bank’s commitment to ensuring adequate liquidity and stability in the inter-bank foreign exchange market.

It will be recalled that the Bank had on Tuesday injected 210 million dollars in the Inter-Bank foreign exchange market.

Meanwhile, the Naira maintained its steady rate against major currencies around the globe, exchanging for N362 to a dollar in the Bureau De Change segment of the market on Friday.