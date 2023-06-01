The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  business

BREAKING: We have not devalued naira to 680/USD - CBN denies report

Ima Elijah

The CBN urges the public to disregard the news report in its entirety.

Naira to dollar [Nairamtetrics]
Naira to dollar [Nairamtetrics]

Recommended articles

In the press release signed Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, the Acting Director of Corporate Communications at the Central Bank of Nigeria, the CBN strongly refutes the claims made in the article, deeming them false and potentially misleading.

The press release emphasised that the information presented by the newspaper is based on unfounded assumptions and lacks an understanding of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market's dynamics. The CBN further highlights that the exchange rate at the Investors' & Exporters' (I&E) window stood at ₦465 per US dollar as of the morning of June 1, 2023. This rate has remained stable for a considerable period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBN urges the public to disregard the news report in its entirety, cautioning against undue panic in the market due to speculative information. It also advises media practitioners to verify their facts with the Central Bank of Nigeria before publishing, in order to avoid disseminating misinformation to the public.

On Tuesday, President Tinubu held meetings with key figures in strategic institutions, including Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), at the presidential villa. However, no details were disclosed regarding the outcome of the briefing. It is known, however, that the issue of the exchange rate was discussed during the meeting.

This development comes barely 28 hours after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu unveiled plans to unify the country's exchange rate. Nigeria currently operates multiple exchange rates, which many experts blame for the fall of the naira.

In his innauguration speech, the president said, "Monetary policy needs a thorough housecleaning. The Central Bank must work towards a unified exchange rate."

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report by Daily Trust, during the resumption of the weekly bidding for foreign exchange, the CBN sold the spot rate to banks on behalf of their customers at the revised rate of ₦631 to a dollar. The report, which has now been debunked by CBN noted that most bidders were able to secure the full amount they requested.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 Buhari appointees President Tinubu should retain

5 Buhari appointees President Tinubu should retain

New Commander 12 Brigade seeks inter-agency collaboration to enhance security in Kogi

New Commander 12 Brigade seeks inter-agency collaboration to enhance security in Kogi

Enugu residents lament increase in transportation fares amidst fuel scarcity

Enugu residents lament increase in transportation fares amidst fuel scarcity

MSport Football Challenge: Road to final 2023

MSport Football Challenge: Road to final 2023

BREAKING: We have not devalued naira to 680/USD - CBN denies report

BREAKING: We have not devalued naira to 680/USD - CBN denies report

Zamfara airlifts 2,500 pilgrims to Saudi

Zamfara airlifts 2,500 pilgrims to Saudi

Gov. Yusuf announces 6 appointments for agencies of Kano Govt

Gov. Yusuf announces 6 appointments for agencies of Kano Govt

Women are architects of their own political woes, says Anambra lawmaker

Women are architects of their own political woes, says Anambra lawmaker

Tinubu, APC, INEC oppose admission of Atiku’s documents in evidence

Tinubu, APC, INEC oppose admission of Atiku’s documents in evidence

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu, during capaign season, presenting his economic policy to the international audience at Chatham House on December 5, 2022 [Channels TV]

Investors respond positively to Tinubu's economic policy direction

President Muhammadu Buhari (left) and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami (right), approved the policy [Presidency]

Nigerians can now get debit ATM cards that double as NIN cards from banks