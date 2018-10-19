Pulse.ng logo
Buhari hosts oil and gas investor Leemon Ikpea at state house

President Buhari played host to Chief Leemon Ikpea, a prominent investor in the oil and gas sector.

  Published:
Buhari hosts oil and gas investor Leemon Ikpea at state house play

Buhari meets with a prominent investor as he focuses on boosting the economy and other challenges.

(Twitter/Presidency Nigeria)

President Muhammadu Buhari has hosted oil and gas investor Chief Leemon Ikpea on a state house visit today.

The meeting was confirmed in a tweet by the presidency. Ikpea captured in a picture with the president is seen making to present a parcel to him.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo says no plans to sell Ajaokuta Steel Plant

In April 2018 Chief Leemon Ikpea's Lee Engineering and Construction Company reportedly established a $100 million fabrication plant in Warri to ensure multinational companies in the oil and gas sector have easy access to its services.

"If you look around the oil and gas sector, most production are done outside the shores of this country and if we fold our hands and wait for government’s foreign friends and partners to transfer technology to this country, I don’t see that happening, considering the market situation.

"If they transfer technology to you, the question to ask will be, who will be buying from them? So they will be reluctant to do that.

"Our mission is to produce high quality, reliable and durable products through competent workforce and best technology within regulatory laws.

"We intend to change the existing orientation of clients procuring similar components abroad with scarce hard currency and, in the process, boost national economy and reduce procurement lead time," Ikpea mentions in a report by The Eagle Online.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

X
